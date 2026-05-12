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May 12, 2026 11:21 AM 44 min read

Transcript: Sea Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Tuesday, Sea (NYSE:SE) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/902549222

Watch the full earnings call below:

Summary

Sea Ltd reported a strong start to 2026 with revenue surpassing $7 billion, reflecting a 47% year-on-year growth, and adjusted EBITDA exceeding $1 billion for the first time.

Shopee achieved record highs in GMV, gross order volume, and revenue, with GMV growing 30% year-on-year. The company is focusing on enhancing logistics, fulfillment, and its Shopee VIP membership program to drive further growth.

Sea Ltd's financial services segment, Money, saw robust growth with a loan book reaching $9.9 billion and continued expansion in Brazil. The company is focusing on credit growth and risk management.

Garena reported its best quarter since 2021, driven by Free Fire and Arena of Valor. The gaming segment achieved 20% growth in bookings year-on-year.

Management is confident about future growth prospects, targeting a 25% year-on-year increase in Shopee's annual GMV with stable or improved EBITDA figures, while continuing to invest in AI and logistics capabilities.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

rebecca

forrest

rebecca

thank you Forrest and tony we are now ready to open the call to questions operator

OPERATOR

alicia yap

forrest

boris

OPERATOR

your next question comes from line of divya kothial of morgan stanley your line is open

divya kothial

forrest

OPERATOR

your next question comes from the line of navin killa of ubs your line is open

navin killa

forrest

OPERATOR

your next question comes from the line of yong xiao of barclays your line is open

yong xiao

forrest

yong xiao

forrest

OPERATOR

your next question comes from the line of ranjan sharma of jp morgan your line is open

ranjan sharma

forrest

OPERATOR

your next question comes from the line of elijiang of macquarie your

boris

OPERATOR

my apologies elijiang your line is now open

elijiang

forrest

OPERATOR

this concludes our q and a session i would now like to turn the conference back over to miss rebecca lee for any closing remarks

rebecca

thank you all for joining today's call we look forward to speaking to all of you again next quarter

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