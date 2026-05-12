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May 12, 2026 11:20 AM 29 min read

Tencent Music Enter Gr Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://webcast.tencentmusic.com/vriy9a

Summary

Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported a 7% year-on-year revenue growth for Q1 2026, driven by a 12% increase in music-related services revenue, including a strong performance in offline concert-related services.

The company is strengthening its strategic initiatives in response to AI-related challenges, focusing on copyright protection and expanding its multidimensional commercialization model.

Future guidance highlights potential volatility in membership and advertising revenue growth due to competition and AI-driven content issues, while maintaining optimism about long-term IP-based monetization strategies.

Operational highlights include deepened partnerships with major artists and the successful launch of new initiatives like fan club memberships and innovative content offerings.

Management emphasized the importance of original human creativity, premium music IPs, and leveraging AI to enhance production efficiencies without replacing human elements.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Kashanpong (Executive Chairman)

Ross Liang (Chief Executive Officer)

Shirley Hu (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Lincoln Kung (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question comes from Alicia Yap from Citigroup. Alicia Peace. Alicia, your line is open.

Alicia Yap (Equity Analyst)

Ross Liang (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question comes from Wisdom Yang. Your line is open.

Wisdom Yang (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question coming from Mizuho Huawei where your line is open.

Mizuho Huawei

Shirley Hu (Chief Financial Officer)

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