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May 12, 2026 11:18 AM 23 min read

HUYA Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Tuesday, HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://webcast.cdn.huya.com/nb2gd3

Summary

HUYA Inc reported a 15% year-over-year increase in total net revenues for Q1 2026, reaching RMB 1.73 billion, driven by strong growth in game-related services, advertising, and other businesses.

The company highlighted the successful launch and monetization progress of Goose Goose Dark Mobile, which has maintained a high ranking on the iOS games chart.

HUYA is focusing on strategic initiatives such as integrating AI in live streaming and game tools, enhancing user engagement, and expanding its game publishing pipeline with multiple new titles expected to launch this year.

Management emphasized the importance of strengthening their content ecosystem, increasing game-related service revenues, and improving gross margins, which rose to 14.6% in Q1 2026.

Future guidance suggests continued growth in high-margin businesses like advertising and game publishing, with expected improvement in overall gross and operating margins throughout 2026.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Vincent Trinhong (Acting CEO)

Raymond Le

OPERATOR

Richard Sun (Equity Analyst at HSBC)

Vincent Raymond Margaret. Thank you Management for taking my questions. Congrats on a solid start from Gust Gustuck. I want to ask about the latest operating and strategy and also commercialization progress for this game and what is this year's operating strategy going to be? Thank you.

Marco

OPERATOR

Thank you. And we will take our next question from Nelson Chong, Graham City. Hi Nelson. Please go ahead.

Nelson Chong

Hey. So let me translate the questions. Thanks management for taking my questions. And then my question is related to your AI progress. Wondering if management can share your latest strategic planning on AI for the company and how should we integrate your AI applications into the company core business? Thank you.

Vincent Trinhong (Acting CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you and our next questions come from Weimon from cicc. Hi Weimang, Please go ahead.

Weimon

So let me translate myself. Just want to ask about the game publishing pipelines. Could management maybe share some colors on those pipelines and what's the rough timeline for those releases and what kind of revenue contribution should we expect from them? Thank you.

Vincent Trinhong (Acting CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will take next question from Maggie Ye from clsa. Hi Maggie, please go ahead.

Maggie Ye

Thanks management for taking my question. Could management share your perspective on the recent trends and future outlook for the live streaming business? In addition to that, what are the core strategic levers and key drivers for the company to maintain stability in this segment moving forwards? Thank you.

Vincent Trinhong (Acting CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will take next question from Yi Wen Zhang from China Renaissance. Hi Yiwen, please go ahead.

Yi Wen Zhang

So thanks Kami for taking my question. My question is on the advertising in game item sales. Can you share some operation color on that? Thank you.

Vincent Trinhong (Acting CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Now we will take our last question today from Rebecca Xu from Morgan Stanley. Rebecca, please go ahead.

Rebecca Xu

Hi. Thank you for taking my question. I'm honored to be the last to raise question. My question is about margin and net profit trend. Could management share some color on the margin and net profit trend maybe in the full year basis? Yeah, I'll translate for myself.

Raymond Le

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