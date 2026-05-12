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May 12, 2026 11:18 AM 50 min read

Intercorp Financial Servs Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Intercorp Financial Servs (NYSE:IFS) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=pRCbTQIx

Summary

Intercorp Financial Servs reported a record quarterly net income of 602 million soles with an ROE of 19% for Q1 2026, driven by low cost of risk and improvements in financial transactions.

The company is focusing on strategic growth through digital excellence and innovation, including initiatives like EasyPay and Plin Credit Card, while also enhancing its small business offerings.

Intercorp Financial Servs has announced a strategic partnership with Invetel to acquire Infinance XP for $130 million, aiming to strengthen its consumer finance and payments ecosystem.

Future outlook remains cautiously optimistic with expectations of continued growth supported by a favorable economic environment, though potential risks such as El Nino and political uncertainties could impact results.

Operational highlights include a 9% year-over-year growth in higher yielding loans, a 35% increase in written premiums in the insurance segment, and a 13% growth in assets under management in wealth management.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ivan Peel (Moderator)

Luis Felipe Castellanos (Chief Executive Officer)

Michaela Casasa (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Ernesto Gabilando (Equity Analyst)

Luis Felipe Castellanos (Chief Executive Officer)

Carlos Torre (Chief Executive Officer)

Ernesto Gabilando (Equity Analyst)

Luis Felipe Castellanos (Chief Executive Officer)

Ernesto Gabilando (Equity Analyst)

Perfect. Thank you very much.

Luis Felipe Castellanos (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question will come from Yuri Fernandez with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Yuri Fernandez (Equity Analyst)

Luis Felipe Castellanos (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, Judy. Yeah, you're right. In terms of trends, that's correct. As cost of risk goes up, yields should go up and the overall impact should be positive. To go over specific numbers, let me pass it on to Michaela to see if she has like the model or more detail on the numbers if we can provide them.

Michaela Casasa (Chief Financial Officer)

Yuri Fernandez (Equity Analyst)

Luis Felipe Castellanos (Chief Executive Officer)

Gonzalo Passadre (Chief Executive Officer)

Yuri Fernandez (Equity Analyst)

No, no, it helps. Like that was exactly it. Like premiums growing, 35 clients not growing, but it's clear. So basically the growth of bank client in the end also help you to grow your premiums on the insurance division. Right? So you don't need to have like, let's say proper insurance clients for you to to keep delivering the premium premium growth. That's basically it, right?

Gonzalo Passadre (Chief Executive Officer)

I mean, bank clients are not growing as fast as our private annuities and life insurance clients. And that's why total number of clients is not growing very fast. But premiums do grow very fast. Just because average premiums of private annuities and life is much bigger than the back insurance clients.

Yuri Fernandez (Equity Analyst)

No, that's clear. No. Thank you very much, guys. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you, Julie.

Carlos Gomez (Equity Analyst)

The next question will come from Carlos Gomez with ACE sbc. Please go ahead.

Luis Felipe Castellanos (Chief Executive Officer)

Carlos Torre (Chief Executive Officer)

Carlos Gomez (Equity Analyst)

That's very clear and very complete. Thank you so much.

OPERATOR

Thank you, Carlos. Both cards.

Alonso Aramburu (Equity Analyst)

The next question will come from Alonso. Aramburu with btg. Please go ahead.

Luis Felipe Castellanos (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Luis Felipe Castellanos (Chief Executive Officer)

Carlos Torre (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Good growth. Thank you. You want to take. Yeah, yeah.

Luis Felipe Castellanos (Chief Executive Officer)

Alonso Aramburu (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you Felipe and Carlos.

OPERATOR

Thank you Alonso.

Andre Soto (Equity Analyst)

Again, if you have a question on the audio side, please press Star and then one to join the question queue. The next question will come from Andre Soto with Santander. Please go ahead.

Luis Felipe Castellanos (Chief Executive Officer)

Andre Soto (Equity Analyst)

Luis Felipe Castellanos (Chief Executive Officer)

That's very clear, Felipe.

Andre Soto (Equity Analyst)

And if I may ask, a follow up on clean. Once the central bank UPI system is up and running, is there still a place for spliing? What will be the use case for this which is, as you mentioned, just connecting with other banks?

Luis Felipe Castellanos (Chief Executive Officer)

There's a space for Plin. Probably our strategy might change, but I guess it's having two highways. Probably we will need to see which one is more efficient and which one is the one that serves our purposes better. But I don't see that one will completely replace the other. Probably that will be complementary. Carlos has been very involved in our payment strategy. Maybe he can complement this view as well. No, Carlos.

Carlos Torre (Chief Executive Officer)

Andre Soto (Equity Analyst)

Understood. Thank you Carlos. And thank you, Liz. Felipe, congratulations on the results.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you. Nice to see you. Andres. Nice to talk to you. At this time we will take the webcast questions. I will now turn the call over to Mr. Ivan Peel for from Inspire Group.

Shane Matthews (Equity Analyst)

Thank you operator. The first question comes from Shane Matthews of White Oak Investors. What should we expect cost of risk for the banking business for the year. And were there any large recoveries in Q1 which led to lower provisions for the bank, or is this the normal run rate going forward?

Luis Felipe Castellanos (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

The next. There are no further questions at this time. I'd now like to turn the call over to the operator.

Michaela Casasa (Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you. There appear to be no further questions on the audio side. I would like to turn the floor back to Ms. Casasa for any closing remarks. Okay, thank you very much. Thank you again everybody for joining our call. And we'll see each other again for the second quarter results. Stay safe.

OPERATOR

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

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