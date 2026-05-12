Ark Restaurants Q2 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Tuesday, Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) discussed second-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Access the full call at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1762849&tp_key=d42b70a555
Summary
Ark Restaurants reported stable financials with cash at the end of the quarter being $11,500 and debt at $7.6 million, despite challenges in sales.
Sales were down across key locations: 11% in Las Vegas, 10% in Florida, and 5% in Washington, D.C., but operational efficiencies have improved cash flow in these areas.
The company did not implement significant menu price increases, but noted challenges from external economic pressures affecting consumer spending.
Litigation related to Bryant Park is ongoing and expected to extend into late this year or early next year, impacting profitability.
Ark Restaurants plans to open a new restaurant in Las Vegas in early July, aiming to transform it into a sought-after destination.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Greetings and welcome to the Ark Restaurants. Second Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call at this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance, please press STAR zero on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce Anthony Sirica, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.
Christopher Levo (Secretary)
Michael Weinstein (Chairman and CEO)
OPERATOR
Michael Weinstein (Chairman and CEO)
See you next quarter. Thank you very much. Thank you. Thank you.
OPERATOR
This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you again for your participation.
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