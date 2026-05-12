Ark Restaurants Q2 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Good morning, everybody. As always, Michael will discuss the business and Bryant park and the Meadowland situation. As far as the balance sheet goes, we did draw down 5 million before the end of the quarter to finance our leasehold improvements in Las Vegas. Our cash at the end of the quarter was $11,500 and our debt was 7.6. Other than that, the balance sheet remains very stable and in good shape. That's really, really. It's pretty uneventful as far as the balance sheet goes. This is Michael. I'll just do a brief review of what's going on. It's sort of a repeat of the last quarter and the quarter before that. We haven't increased prices by any measurable amount. There's certain increases on certain items, but the menu pricing remains pretty much stable. We're challenged with sales everywhere. Essentially, the check averages remain pretty much the same, but we're losing what we consider the the bottom end of our business. With people who are being challenged by their own home expenses and prices at grocery stores and gas prices, et cetera. It's pretty much across the board. The Vegas sales are down about 11%, which is sort of in line with what the city is saying. In terms of. However, our cash flow there has actually improved as we have gotten better at managing payroll expenses and certain other expenses. We're really very well managed there. In Florida, everything's down 10%. We check with other operators and vendors and we're pretty much in line with all restaurants. Washington, D.C. same situation, down 5% in sales. But again, we have new management there. We're operating more efficiently with less payroll. So we're actually running a little bit ahead of last year in terms of not having the losses we had last year. New York, Robert is doing very well. We're challenged with events at Bryant park because of litigation that we're going through. We're still very profitable, but our litigation expenses offset a good portion of that profitability. So all in all, not much different from the last quarter. It's just a sales problem. I would say to you that overall we're very pleased with the product we're putting out. Services, food. We are hopeful that we'll be opening our New Americana in Las Vegas in early July. We think that's going to help us dramatically. We think we're turning what is, you know, basically a restaurant that services customers of the hotel into what should be a sought after destination. In terms of Bryant park litigation, it's ongoing. We suggested to everybody who's interested that they go to the website, the court website, to see all of the filings. So far, there is nothing to indicate that this litigation is going to end soon. The trial will probably take place somewhere in very late this year, calendar year, early next year. I'm sure whoever wins that child will be faced with an appeal from the opposite side, which will take another year, year and a half. Meadowlands. We are at the point where we are hopeful that a referendum will be suggested by the legislature to be put up for vote in November. There is strong opposition always from the Atlantic City legislators, and there is strong push forward to get this done by the northern legislators. We'll know more in the next month or so whether or not that referendum will be put on the ballot. The polling from the public is fairly positive. I mean, there are three polls that have been done, all of them in favor, one of them very close, 51, 49% in favor. But the two others show anywhere from 62% to 66% in favor. So I think the polling is, should be persuasive. But again, this is Jersey politics and we're just hopeful we get, we get on the ballot with that any questions.