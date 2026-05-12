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May 12, 2026 11:06 AM 45 min read

Full Transcript: Ramaco Resources Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=00U0wB21

Summary

Ramaco Resources repurchased 2.6 million shares of Class A common stock, representing about 5% of their stock, using $37 million of liquidity.

The company ended Q1 with $490 million in liquidity, up 310% year-over-year, enabling options for share repurchases and investments in both coal and rare earth elements.

Despite a challenging market with high diesel costs impacting mining expenses, Ramaco Resources maintained cash costs under $100 per ton for the third consecutive quarter.

Production cutbacks are expected to create a supply imbalance that should positively impact pricing, with approximately 2 million tons already removed from the domestic market in 2025 and an estimated 3 million tons more expected.

New rail loadout construction at the Maven complex is expected to be completed later in the year, potentially saving $20 per ton on trucking costs.

The company is advancing in its rare earth element and critical minerals initiatives with expected announcements of milestones in the second half of the year.

Ramaco Resources is reorganizing into a holding company with three new entities to enhance shareholder value and better reflect diverse asset profiles.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA was negative $1.8 million, with Class A EPS showing a $0.30 loss, reflecting challenging market conditions.

The company maintains a positive outlook on met coal demand, especially with expected supply contractions and strengthening global steel markets.

Ramaco Resources plans to expand its low volume met coal production, anticipating a potential increase in volumes sold against the PLV index.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Jeremy Sussman (Chief Financial Officer)

Randy Atkins (Chairman and CEO)

Mike Wolicek

Jeremy Sussman (Chief Financial Officer)

Chris Blanchard (EVP for Mine Planning and Development)

Jason Fannin

OPERATOR

Randy Atkins (Chairman and CEO)

Chris Blanchard (EVP for Mine Planning and Development)

Tyler Bissendon

Awesome. Super helpful. And then on the sales commitments, I know these represent about 90% of your production midpoint of guidance, but it's just 80% of the midpoint of your sales guidance. So I guess what gives you confidence that you can book these incremental volumes to meet your sales guidance for the year?

Randy Atkins (Chairman and CEO)

I guess what are again, what are some of the puts and takes here through the balance of the year? Sure. Jason, you want to take that? Yeah, sure.

Jason Fannin

Tyler Bissendon

All right, thank you. I'll turn it over.

Randy Atkins (Chairman and CEO)

Thanks, Brian.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Jeff Gramp of Northland Capital Markets. Go ahead, please.

Jeff Gramp

Randy Atkins (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

Appreciate those comments. We'll stay tuned. Thank you. The next question comes from David Sunderland of Baird. Go ahead please.

David Sunderland

Mike Wolicek

Yeah, look, it's still persisted as a challenge. I think there's a lot of activity happening in critical minerals domestically and the labs are full. So you know, we identified this a couple of quarters ago and therefore fitting out our own labs. So we expect to be doing our own testing and I think that'll alleviate some of the challenges that the entire industry Is facing with regards to lab capacity.

Randy Atkins (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Carlos d' Alba of Morgan Stanley. Go ahead, please.

Carlos d' Alba

Yeah, thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. I just wanted to, if you could maybe drill down a little bit more on the rationale to separate the. In the restructuring that you are doing to separate the Ramaco refining business for the Brook Mine critical mineral feedstocks and the Ramaco critical minerals, given that presumably they are fairly integrated operations.

Randy Atkins (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Nathan Martin of the Benchmark company. Go ahead, please.

Nathan Martin

Thanks, operator. Good morning everyone. Really, just a clarification question to start you guys previously called the expected vineyard report from Hatchet a preliminary economic analysis. Now seem to be referring to it as a revised conceptual study. Maybe no difference, but just wanted to make sure. Is there any anticipated change in the data we should expect from that report?

Randy Atkins (Chairman and CEO)

Jason Fannin

Nathan Martin

Okay, and then you mentioned domestic, Jason. I did see domestic tonnage remained at 1.1 million tons, but I think pricing was down about $4 versus last quarter. Anything specific you could talk about that drove that change? And then do you expect any additional domestic sales thus far with a little bit of open tonnage still out there?

Jason Fannin

Nathan Martin

Appreciate the time and best of luck. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Sundaria Ivar of B. Riley Securities. Go ahead, please.

Nick

Jeremy Sussman (Chief Financial Officer)

Randy Atkins (Chairman and CEO)

Jason Fannin

Where could that go in 2Q and then where should we expect that to settle when Berwin kind of ramps up later this year? Jason, you want to take that? Yep, sure.

Nick

Randy Atkins (Chairman and CEO)

Mike Wolicek

Nick

Got it. Thanks for that, Mike. That's. That's more clear. I appreciate it.

OPERATOR

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Randall Atkins, chairman and CEO, for any closing remarks.

Randy Atkins (Chairman and CEO)

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