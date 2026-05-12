Board Member Of Accel Entertainment Makes $675K Sale

Disclosed on May 11, Gordon Rubenstein, Board Member at Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Rubenstein's recent move involves selling 59,277 shares of Accel Entertainment. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value is $675,001.

The latest market snapshot at Tuesday morning reveals Accel Entertainment shares up by 0.56%, trading at $11.66.

All You Need to Know About Accel Entertainment

A Deep Dive into Accel Entertainment's Financials

Revenue Growth: Accel Entertainment's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.54%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.13.

Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Accel Entertainment's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.