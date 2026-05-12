Bruce Wardinski Takes a Bullish Stance: Acquires $577K In Accel Entertainment Stock

On May 11, Bruce Wardinski, Board Member at Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) executed a significant insider buy, as disclosed in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: In a Form 4 filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it was disclosed that Wardinski bought 50,000 shares of Accel Entertainment, amounting to a total of $577,500.

In the Tuesday's morning session, Accel Entertainment's shares are currently trading at $11.66, experiencing a up of 0.56%.

Discovering Accel Entertainment: A Closer Look

Accel Entertainment: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Accel Entertainment displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.54%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: Accel Entertainment's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.13.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Accel Entertainment's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.