Richard H Zay Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $605K In Tennant Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on May 11, Richard H Zay, Chief Commercial Officer at Tennant (NYSE:TNC), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Zay sold 6,875 shares of Tennant. The total transaction amounted to $605,103.

At Tuesday morning, Tennant shares are down by 3.13%, trading at $83.29.

All You Need to Know About Tennant

Tennant: A Financial Overview

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Tennant's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.72% as of 31 March, 2026, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 38.13% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Tennant's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.01.

Debt Management: Tennant's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.74, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Tennant's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.