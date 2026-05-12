Julie A Bentz Of Avista Shows Optimism, Buys $144K In Stock

On May 11, Julie A Bentz, Director at Avista (NYSE:AVA) executed a significant insider buy, as disclosed in the latest SEC filing.

The latest update on Tuesday morning shows Avista shares down by 0.69%, trading at $40.4.

Unveiling the Story Behind Avista

Avista's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Avista's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2026, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.62% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.18.

Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Check Out The Full List Of Avista's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.