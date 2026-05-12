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May 12, 2026 11:03 AM 3 min read

Major Purchase Alert: Kevin B Jacobsen Invests $144K In Avista Stock

A new SEC filing reveals that Kevin B Jacobsen, Board Member at Avista (NYSE:AVA), made a notable insider purchase on May 11,.

What Happened: Jacobsen made a significant move by purchasing 3,538 shares of Avista as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction's total worth stands at $144,987.

The latest update on Tuesday morning shows Avista shares down by 0.69%, trading at $40.4.

Delving into Avista's Background

Key Indicators: Avista's Financial Health

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Avista's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2026, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.62% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, Avista adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Avista's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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