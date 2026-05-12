Eye On Growth: Sena M Kwawu Adds $144K Of Avista Stock To Portfolio

A notable insider purchase on May 11, was reported by Sena M Kwawu, Board Member at Avista (NYSE:AVA), based on the most recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Kwawu's recent move, as outlined in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, involves purchasing 3,538 shares of Avista. The total transaction value is $144,987.

The latest update on Tuesday morning shows Avista shares down by 0.69%, trading at $40.4.

Get to Know Avista Better

Key Indicators: Avista's Financial Health

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Avista's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2026, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.62% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.18.

Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Check Out The Full List Of Avista's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.