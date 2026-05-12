Board Member At Avista Buys $144K of Stock

Disclosed in the latest SEC filing, a significant insider purchase on May 11, involves Scott H. Maw, Board Member at Avista (NYSE:AVA).

What Happened: Maw made a significant move by purchasing 3,538 shares of Avista as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction's total worth stands at $144,987.

The latest update on Tuesday morning shows Avista shares down by 0.69%, trading at $40.4.

Delving into Avista's Background

Understanding the Numbers: Avista's Finances

Revenue Growth: Avista's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2026, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -7.62%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 63.86% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Avista's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.11.

Debt Management: Avista's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.18.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Avista's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.