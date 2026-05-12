Scott L Morris Takes a Bullish Stance: Acquires $144K In Avista Stock

A new SEC filing reveals that Scott L Morris, Board Member at Avista (NYSE:AVA), made a notable insider purchase on May 11,.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday unveiled that Morris made a notable purchase of 3,538 shares of Avista, valuing at $144,987.

Avista's shares are actively trading at $40.69, experiencing a down of 0.69% during Tuesday's morning session.

Discovering Avista: A Closer Look

Breaking Down Avista's Financial Performance

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Avista's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2026, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.62% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 63.86% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Avista's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 1.11.

Debt Management: Avista's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.18, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Check Out The Full List Of Avista's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.