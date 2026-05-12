Avista Board Member Makes $144K Stock Purchase

A new SEC filing reveals that Jeffry L Philipps, Board Member at Avista (NYSE:AVA), made a notable insider purchase on May 11,.

What Happened: In a Form 4 filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it was disclosed that Philipps bought 3,538 shares of Avista, amounting to a total of $144,987.

As of Tuesday morning, Avista shares are down by 0.69%, currently priced at $40.69.

All You Need to Know About Avista

Avista: Delving into Financials

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Avista faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.62% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2026. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 63.86% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Avista's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.11.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, Avista adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Check Out The Full List Of Avista's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.