Insider Confidence On Display: Heidi B Stanley Acquires $144K In Avista Stock

It was revealed in a recent SEC filing that Heidi B Stanley, Board Member at Avista (NYSE:AVA) made a noteworthy insider purchase on May 11,.

The latest update on Tuesday morning shows Avista shares down by 0.69%, trading at $40.69.

Delving into Avista's Background

Avista's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Avista's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2026, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -7.62%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Debt Management: Avista's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.18, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Valuation Analysis:

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Avista's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.