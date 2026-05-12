Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
insider image
May 12, 2026 11:02 AM 3 min read

Janet D Widmann's Recent Buy: Acquires $144K In Avista Stock

It was revealed in a recent SEC filing that Janet D Widmann, Board Member at Avista (NYSE:AVA) made a noteworthy insider purchase on May 11,.

As of Tuesday morning, Avista shares are down by 0.69%, currently priced at $40.69.

Delving into Avista's Background

Unraveling the Financial Story of Avista

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Avista faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.62% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2026. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, Avista adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Valuation Overview:

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Check Out The Full List Of Avista's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved