Insider Transaction: George LeMaitre Sells $5.03M Worth Of LeMaitre Vascular Shares

Making a noteworthy insider sell on May 11, George LeMaitre, Chairman and CEO at LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: LeMaitre's decision to sell 46,481 shares of LeMaitre Vascular was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value of the sale is $5,032,412.

LeMaitre Vascular's shares are actively trading at $101.74, experiencing a down of 2.7% during Tuesday's morning session.

Get to Know LeMaitre Vascular Better

LeMaitre Vascular: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: LeMaitre Vascular displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.16%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Debt Management: LeMaitre Vascular's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.47, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of LeMaitre Vascular's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.