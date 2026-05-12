Insider Unloading: Steven A Kass Sells $246K Worth Of StoneX Group Shares

Steven A Kass, Director at StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX), disclosed an insider sell on May 11, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Kass opted to sell 2,000 shares of StoneX Group, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The transaction's total worth stands at $246,518.

As of Tuesday morning, StoneX Group shares are down by 5.03%, currently priced at $115.71.

Discovering StoneX Group: A Closer Look

Understanding the Numbers: StoneX Group's Finances

Revenue Growth: StoneX Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 24.04%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 8.09, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Valuation Overview:

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of StoneX Group's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.