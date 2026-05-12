Insider Decision: Eric Parthemore Offloads $308K Worth Of StoneX Group Stock

On May 11, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Eric Parthemore, Board Member at StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) made an insider sell.

What Happened: Parthemore opted to sell 2,500 shares of StoneX Group, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The transaction's total worth stands at $308,248.

In the Tuesday's morning session, StoneX Group's shares are currently trading at $121.58, experiencing a down of 5.03%.

Unveiling the Story Behind StoneX Group

StoneX Group: Delving into Financials

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining StoneX Group's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 24.04% as of 31 March, 2026, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: StoneX Group's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 8.09. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of StoneX Group's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.