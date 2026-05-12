LegalZoom.com Chief Executive Officer Makes $768K Stock Purchase

A notable insider purchase on May 12, was reported by Jeffrey M Stibel, Chief Executive Officer at LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ), based on the most recent SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Stibel purchased 125,000 shares of LegalZoom.com. The total transaction amounted to $768,987.

Tracking the Tuesday's morning session, LegalZoom.com shares are trading at $6.44, showing a up of 3.52%.

Discovering LegalZoom.com: A Closer Look

LegalZoom.com Inc is an online provider of services that meet the legal needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company also offers services that include ongoing compliance and tax advice and filings, business licenses, accounting, virtual mailbox and e-signature solutions, trademark filings, and estate plans.

A Deep Dive into LegalZoom.com's Financials

Revenue Growth: LegalZoom.com displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.93%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 63.96% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, LegalZoom.com exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.01.

Debt Management: LegalZoom.com's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.1, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of LegalZoom.com's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.