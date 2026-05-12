Vice President At BorgWarner Sells $1.50M Of Stock

Stefan Demmerle, Vice President at BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), disclosed an insider sell on May 12, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, Demmerle sold 25,000 shares of BorgWarner. The total transaction value is $1,495,150.

Tracking the Tuesday's morning session, BorgWarner shares are trading at $63.15, showing a down of 0.41%.

Discovering BorgWarner: A Closer Look

BorgWarner's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: BorgWarner displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.51%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.74, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Valuation Overview:

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of BorgWarner's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.