Insider Decision Making Waves At Leidos Holdings: Robert S Shapard Exercises Options, Realizing $0

Disclosed in a recent SEC filing on May 12, Shapard, Director at Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), made a noteworthy transaction involving the exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Shapard, Director at Leidos Holdings, a company in the Industrials sector, just exercised stock options worth 0 shares of LDOS stock with an exercise price of $0.0.

During Tuesday's morning session, Leidos Holdings shares up by 0.49%, currently priced at $128.3. Considering the current price, Shapard's 0 shares have a total value of $0.

Get to Know Leidos Holdings Better

Understanding the Numbers: Leidos Holdings's Finances

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Leidos Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.65% as of 31 March, 2026, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.39, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Financial Valuation:

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Leidos Holdings's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.