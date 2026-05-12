Major Update: Patrick M Shanahan At Leidos Holdings Exercises Options, Realizing $0

Disclosed in a recent SEC filing on May 12, Shanahan, Director at Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), made a noteworthy transaction involving the exercise of company stock options.

The latest update on Tuesday morning shows Leidos Holdings shares up by 0.49%, trading at $128.3. At this price, Shanahan's 0 shares are worth $0.

About Leidos Holdings

Financial Milestones: Leidos Holdings's Journey

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Leidos Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.65% as of 31 March, 2026, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Debt Management: Leidos Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.39. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Valuation Overview:

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Leidos Holdings's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.