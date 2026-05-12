Major Update: Nancy A Norton At Leidos Holdings Exercises Options, Realizing $0

A substantial insider activity was disclosed on May 12, as Norton, Director at Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), reported the exercise of a large sell of company stock options.

What Happened: A notable Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that Norton, Director at Leidos Holdings, exercised stock options for 0 shares of LDOS, resulting in a transaction value of $0.

The latest update on Tuesday morning shows Leidos Holdings shares up by 0.49%, trading at $128.3. At this price, Norton's 0 shares are worth $0.

All You Need to Know About Leidos Holdings

Understanding the Numbers: Leidos Holdings's Finances

Revenue Growth: Leidos Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.65%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, Leidos Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Leidos Holdings's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.