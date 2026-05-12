Insider Decision Unfolding At Leidos Holdings: Gary Stephen May Exercises Options, Resulting In $0

In a new SEC filing on May 12, it was revealed that May, Director at Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), executed a significant exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: In an insider options sale disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, May, Director at Leidos Holdings, exercised stock options for 0 shares of LDOS. The transaction value amounted to $0.

The Tuesday morning market activity shows Leidos Holdings shares up by 0.49%, trading at $128.3. This implies a total value of $0 for May's 0 shares.

Delving into Leidos Holdings's Background

Leidos Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Leidos Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.65% as of 31 March, 2026, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Debt Management: Leidos Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.39, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Valuation Analysis:

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Check Out The Full List Of Leidos Holdings's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.