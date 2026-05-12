Options Exercise Update At Leidos Holdings: JANSEN HARRY KRAEMER JR Engages, Resulting In $0

Highlighted on May 12, it was unveiled in an SEC filing that JR, Board Member at Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), executed a significant transaction involving the exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: JR, Board Member at Leidos Holdings, made a strategic move by exercising stock options for 0 shares of LDOS as detailed in a Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction value amounted to $0.

Leidos Holdings shares are trading up 0.49% at $128.3 at the time of this writing on Tuesday morning. Since the current price is $128.3, this makes JR's 0 shares worth $0.

All You Need to Know About Leidos Holdings

Understanding the Numbers: Leidos Holdings's Finances

Revenue Growth: Leidos Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.65%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.39, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Leidos Holdings's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.