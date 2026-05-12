Options Exercise Update At Leidos Holdings: Tina W Jonas Engages, Resulting In $0

A significant insider transaction involving the exercise of company stock options was reported on May 12, by Tina W Jonas, Director at Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: The latest Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission uncovered Jonas, Director at Leidos Holdings, exercising stock options for 0 shares of LDOS. The total transaction was valued at $0.

Currently, Leidos Holdings shares are trading up 0.49%, priced at $128.3 during Tuesday's morning. This values Jonas's 0 shares at $0.

All You Need to Know About Leidos Holdings

Leidos Holdings: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Leidos Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.65%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.39, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Check Out The Full List Of Leidos Holdings's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.