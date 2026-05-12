Insider Decision Unfolding At Leidos Holdings: Noel B Geer Exercises Options, Resulting In $0

A large exercise of company stock options by Noel B Geer, Board Member at Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) was disclosed in a new SEC filing on May 12, as part of an insider exercise.

What Happened: A notable Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that Geer, Board Member at Leidos Holdings, exercised stock options for 0 shares of LDOS, resulting in a transaction value of $0.

Currently, Leidos Holdings shares are trading up 0.49%, priced at $128.3 during Tuesday's morning. This values Geer's 0 shares at $0.

Delving into Leidos Holdings's Background

Leidos Holdings's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Leidos Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.65%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.39, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Valuation Overview:

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Check Out The Full List Of Leidos Holdings's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.