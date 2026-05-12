Gregory R Dahlberg Decides To Exercise Options At Leidos Holdings Worth $0

Gregory R Dahlberg, Director at Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), reported a large exercise of company stock options on May 12, according to a new SEC filing.

During Tuesday's morning session, Leidos Holdings shares up by 0.49%, currently priced at $128.98. Considering the current price, Dahlberg's 0 shares have a total value of $0.

Unveiling the Story Behind Leidos Holdings

Leidos Holdings's Financial Performance

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Leidos Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.65% as of 31 March, 2026, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Debt Management: Leidos Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.39. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Check Out The Full List Of Leidos Holdings's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.