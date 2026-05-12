Full Transcript: Star Equity Hldgs Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ:STRR) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w9gi95w5/
Summary
Star Equity Hldgs reported a 57% year-over-year revenue increase to $50.1 million in Q1 2026, driven by a merger completed in August 2025, resulting in $2.6 million annualized merger synergies.
The company faced mixed division performance: Energy Services showed strong market share gains, while Business Services underperformed in a challenging talent market, and Building Solutions was impacted by delayed projects and weather disruptions.
Star Equity Hldgs ended Q1 with $10.3 million in total cash and used $1.4 million in operating cash flow, while repurchasing $700,000 of stock, with $1.8 million remaining under current authorization.
Strategic initiatives included continued investment in growth, operational efficiencies, and a disciplined approach to capital allocation, with a focus on share repurchases due to perceived undervaluation.
Future outlook remains positive, with expectations for improved financial performance driven by operational and cost focus, new business wins, and continued investment in growth and strategic M&A opportunities.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Jeff Eberwine (Chief Executive Officer)
Jake Zabkowicz (Global CEO)
Rick Coleman (Chief Operating Officer)
Jeff Eberwine (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Joe Gomes
Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Thanks, Jeff. I don't know if you could give us a little more insight into your. Your recent announcement on G Group and what you think your game plan for that investment is.
Jeff Eberwine (Chief Executive Officer)
Joe Gomes
Okay, thanks for the update. And then one of the things we talked about in the past is monetization of some of the real estate assets and, or some of the private investments that you guys have. And maybe you could give us an update there kind of. Similarly, you've got the Oxford, Maine plant that you've talked about potentially restarting. Where does that stand at this point?
Jeff Eberwine (Chief Executive Officer)
Joe Gomes
Okay, thanks for that. I'll get back in queue. Thank you. Thank you.
Theodore o' Neill
The next question comes from Theodore o' Neill with Litchfield Hills Research. Please go ahead. Oh, thanks very much. For Rick, on the Building Solutions, can you talk about geographically, where you're seeing some strength going here in the second quarter?
Rick Coleman (Chief Operating Officer)
Theodore o' Neill
Okay. And I don't know if this is question for you Rick, but on the energy services, you or Jeff, could you talk about if there are any dynamics related to the change in oil price and the drilling service business?
Jeff Eberwine (Chief Executive Officer)
Theodore o' Neill
Okay, my last question is about can you give us any sort of thoughts about Q2 operating expenses and whether we should be looking for them to be similar to Q1 levels?
Jeff Eberwine (Chief Executive Officer)
Theodore o' Neill
Okay, thanks Jeff. Thanks very much.
OPERATOR
As a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, please press Star then one to join the question queue. The next question comes from Michael Mathison with Sidoti. Please go ahead.
Michael Mathison
Good morning you guys. Good morning. Couple questions from me first. Sort of a big picture one for business services. In light of higher energy prices, global tensions, inflation, all the things we read about. Can you comment on hiring trends in the three regions where business services operates?
Jeff Eberwine (Chief Executive Officer)
Jake Zabkowicz (Global CEO)
Michael Mathison
It certainly did. Thank you, Jake. Very, very helpful. Turning to energy services, the revenue growth is striking as you pointed out in your prepared remarks. Speaking of market share gains and so forth, do you feel like past a certain point alliance will have to invest in more drilling equipment just to fulfill demand?
Jeff Eberwine (Chief Executive Officer)
Michael Mathison
Coming back to building solutions, obviously the weather in the northeast was horrendous and that clearly played a role in the balance of the year. Do you see the book to Bill coming back to 2025 levels?
Jeff Eberwine (Chief Executive Officer)
Short answer. Oh, I'm sorry Jeff, why don't you go ahead? Yeah, go ahead. I was going to say short answer. Yes. And turn it over to Rick.
Rick Coleman (Chief Operating Officer)
Go ahead, Rick. That's what I was going to. The problem is the numerator in that equation. So as revenue picks up, we expect that that's going to continue to improve. So I guess that's all the color that I can provide on that for now.
Michael Mathison
Well, great. Thank you for taking my questions and good luck in the coming quarter.
OPERATOR
Thank you once again. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star then one to join the question queue. That's Star Then one to ask a question. That concludes today's question and answer session. I will now turn the call over to Jeff Eberwine for closing remarks.
Jeff Eberwine (Chief Executive Officer)
Well, thank you for joining us. Thank you for your interest in our company and we're available. Our contact information is on our website and is in the press release and our corporate materials. So reach out if you have any follow up questions. Thank you for your interest.
OPERATOR
Thank you for joining the Star Equity Holdings first quarter conference call. Today's call has been recorded and will be available on the Investors section of our website, www.starequity.com. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant.
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