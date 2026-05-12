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May 12, 2026 10:49 AM 35 min read

Cadre Hldgs Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Cadre Hldgs (NYSE:CDRE) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/153900314

Summary

Cadre Hldgs reported a 19% year-over-year increase in net sales for Q1 2026, driven by strong demand across law enforcement, first responder, military, and nuclear categories.

The company's orders backlog reached a record $355 million, with substantial organic growth and contributions from recent acquisitions, signaling robust future demand.

Cadre Hldgs reaffirmed its 2026 guidance, expecting over 20% growth in net sales and adjusted EBITDA, supported by strategic acquisitions and strong market tailwinds.

Two acquisitions were completed in 2026: Pure Tactical for $175 million and Alien Gear Holsters for $10 million, aligning with the company's strategy of expanding its portfolio in mission-critical safety products.

Management highlighted resilience in Cadre's business model, emphasizing consistent growth and a strong balance sheet, with ongoing focus on M&A and organic growth opportunities.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Matt Berkowitz

Warren Kanders (Chairman and CEO)

Brad Williams (President)

Blaine Browers (Chief Financial Officer)

Brad Williams (President)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question please press star then the number one on your telephone keypad. To cancel your request, press R1. Again your first question comes from Jeff Van Sinderen with B. Riley Securities. Please ask your question.

Jeff Van Sinderen (Equity Analyst)

Good morning everyone. I just wanted to start with Tier. Realize the acquisition only closed in January, but wonder if you could speak a little bit more about some of the opportunities you're seeing there and potential synergies.

Brad Williams (President)

Jeff Van Sinderen (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. And then given that you, I think you mentioned you're exceeding internal targets on pricing, I guess any more you can give us on the latest you're seeing on input costs and supply chain overall?

Blaine Browers (Chief Financial Officer)

Jeff Van Sinderen (Equity Analyst)

Okay, good to hear. And then with backlog pretty substantially, can you remind us how we should think about conversion to revenues there over the next year or so?

Blaine Browers (Chief Financial Officer)

Jeff Van Sinderen (Equity Analyst)

Absolutely. Thanks for taking my questions, I'll take the rest offline. Thanks, Jeff.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Larry Solo from CJS Securities. Please go ahead.

Larry Solo (Equity Analyst)

Great, thanks. Good morning guys. Just on the order and the outlook, it seems like the quarter was pretty much in line. Just a couple questions. Was the weakness you called out on the hard goods and distributed side, is that something new, Something that concerns you?

Brad Williams (President)

Larry Solo (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And the organic growth kind of or assumptions you had for the year I think were, you know, I don't think you break out officially, but it was like, you know, 3 to 6%. Just curious, has anything changed there? Did the acquisitions that Cars or Tier add any more than expected? Any less? Just has anything really changed in terms of kind of organic versus acquired growth this year?

Blaine Browers (Chief Financial Officer)

Larry Solo (Equity Analyst)

Gotcha. And then just last one for you, Blaine, just on the guide. So it kind of implies an EBITDA margin in the back half of the year. I know you're always kind of back end loaded, but this time it looks like it's going to have to be like 22, 21, 22%. I guess you're comfortable with that in the back half?

Blaine Browers (Chief Financial Officer)

Larry Solo (Equity Analyst)

Gotcha. Okay, great. Thanks guys. I appreciate the card. Thanks, Larry.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Matthew Karanda with Ross Capital. Please go ahead.

Matthew Karanda (Equity Analyst)

Hear what Tier and car contributed in organic sales in the quarter and then just anything that you can call out that drove the organic headwind in the first quarter, I guess was it more alpha or more on the core safety products side of the business?

Blaine Browers (Chief Financial Officer)

Matthew Karanda (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And then on the 3 to 5% organic growth for the year. Just wondering maybe a little bit more about cadence of that growth for the rest of the year. I guess it implies that you see a pretty decent pickup. Maybe just anything on the seasonality of that organic growth that you expect and how the blast monitoring sensor contributes. Maybe that's back half of the year, but just want to hear a little bit more about seasonality.

Blaine Browers (Chief Financial Officer)

Matthew Karanda (Equity Analyst)

Blaine Browers (Chief Financial Officer)

Matthew Karanda (Equity Analyst)

Helpful. I'll leave it there, thanks.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Sheila Kayalu with Jeffrey. Please go ahead. Hi, this is Jack on for Sheila, I just wondering if you could potentially provide an update on the plutonium down blending suspension and maybe quantify the headwind if possible. Possible. And just discuss kind of the path to resumption in that business.

Jack

Brad Williams (President)

Jack

Makes a lot of sense thank you much, very, very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Mark Smith (Equity Analyst)

Your next question comes from the line of Mark Smith with Lake Street Capital Markets. Please ask your question. Hi guys. I know that it's smaller, but just wanted to look dive a little deeper into Alien Gear.

Blaine Browers (Chief Financial Officer)

Mark Smith (Equity Analyst)

perfect. Then you gave some good info on kind of leverage and your comfort levels there. I'm just curious as we think about your debt repayment, kind of how that sits as far as use of cash and maybe outlook of debt reduction maybe

Blaine Browers (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thanks for your next question comes from the line of Alex Preston with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Alex Preston (Equity Analyst)

Brad Williams (President)

OPERATOR

There are no further questions from the line at this time. I will now turn the call back over to Brad Williams for any closing remarks.

Brad Williams (President)

Thank you, operator. I'd like to thank everyone again for joining us on today's call and your continued interest in Cadre Holdings. Thank you. Have a good day.

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