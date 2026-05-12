Janus Intl Gr Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

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Hello and welcome to the Janus Intl Gr first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. Currently, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require the operator's assistance during the conference, you may press star then zero on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Ms. Sarah Maciok, Senior Director, Investor Relations of Janus. Thank you. You may begin, Ms. Maciok.

Thank you Operator and thank you all for joining our earnings conference call. I am joined today by our Chief Executive Officer Ramy Jackson and our Chief Financial Officer Anselm Wong. We hope that you have seen our earnings release issued this morning. We have also posted a presentation in support of this call which can be found in the Investors section of our [email protected]. Our remarks in the press release presentation and on this call contain forward looking statements regarding the Company's business strategy, operations and financial performance. Please review the Forward Looking statements section in today's press release and in our SEC filings for various factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward looking statements and projections. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, non GAAP financial measures will be referenced in this call. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in our earnings press release and presentation. On today's call, Ramy will provide an overview of our business. Anson will continue with a discussion of our financial results and 2026 guidance before Ramey shares some closing thoughts and we open up the call for your questions. At this point, I will turn the call over to Ramey.

Thanks Sarah. Good morning everyone. Thank you all for joining our call today. The first quarter reflected many of the same challenging macroeconomic dynamics we have discussed in recent quarters. Against this backdrop, our team remained focused on execution, safety and customer service. While overall demand remains subdued, our results for the quarter were ahead of our expectations. We delivered total revenue of 222.7 million and adjusted EBITDA of 33 million for the quarter. From a financial standpoint, our liquidity position remains strong, providing flexibility to manage through near term volatility while maintaining our strategic focus. Cash generation in the quarter supported continued balance sheet strength and disciplined capital allocation. During the first quarter we repurchased approximately 2.9 million shares of common stock for a total of 15.7 million. As of quarter end, we had 65 million remaining under our share repurchase authorization. Now I'd like to spend some time discussing our strategic priorities and recent progress towards these initiatives. While our strategy remains consistent, we are introducing the acronym Growth to refer to these priorities. Greater penetration of self storage, ramping adoption of smart security solutions, outperforming in the commercial market and winning through strategic accretive acquisitions Beginning with greater penetration of self storage. Our recent acquisition of Kiwi2 Construction announced earlier this year advances this priority by expanding our content and self storage facilities. Kiwi enhances our exterior solutions and design build capabilities, particularly with institutional customers on the west coast and in Florida. Early integration efforts are progressing as planned. We are encouraged by the initial collaboration opportunities between Kiwi, Vetco and our Janus core business. Leveraging our unique R3 capabilities another important lever in increasing our penetration of self storage. Ongoing consolidation within the self storage industry is creating meaningful opportunities for our R3 business. As larger operators acquire and integrate assets, they are increasingly focused on standardization upgrades and operational efficiency areas where we believe Janus is uniquely positioned to serve as long term strategic partner. We continue to invest in and expand our R3 offerings to meet these needs. To this end, during the quarter we announced the release of Rapid Replace, a mobile app designed to streamline self storage door replacement quotes and orders. The Janus Rapid Replace app was built for self storage owner operators who need fast reliable way to request quotes and submit orders to replace damaged doors at their facilities. We also continue to be pleased with the performance of our international business as we expand our presence in the self storage industry on a global scale. Our focus on refining our product offering and go to market approach over the past several quarters continues to produce results. In the first quarter, international performance was supported by Noki adoption and targeted project wins. We remain focused on selectively expanding into additional geographies with favorable market conditions. Next Ramping smart security Solutions through our Nokia Smart Entry platform remains a central pillar of of our long term growth strategy. At the end of the first quarter we had 477,000 total installed units representing an increase of 24.2% year over year. Janus is the first mover in smart security and access control within self storage and we continue to solidify our competitive advantage through customer led innovation. A recent example of this progress is the launch of Nokia Infinity, an on door dual technology smart locking system which represents an important milestone in the Noki product roadmap we are delivering this year. Nokia Infinity combines Bluetooth technology with near field communication or NFC power harvesting, allowing the lock to be securely accessed even after its five year battery life is exceeded. The dual technology meaningfully reduces operational risk and maintenance costs for owner operators. Designed with a slim on door profile, we expect Nokia Infinity to be available for factory install on both roll up and swing doors beginning in the third quarter. Importantly, we see Nokia Infinity as highly complementary to the hardware Nokia Ion solution and a meaningful step forward in driving adoption of smart entry solutions, enabling customers to standardize on the Noki platform across environments suited for both hardwired and wireless solutions. As we advance the Noki platform, we remain focused not just on unit growth and new product launches, but also on driving efficiencies and margin improvement as the business reaches scale. Noki addresses real operational challenges faced by self storage owner operators by reducing labor requirements and enhancing security through advanced access control and theft deterrence. As a result, we continue to be optimistic about the long term opportunity in this business and its potential to drive increased recurring revenue over time. The third priority of our growth strategy is increasing our share in the market for commercial doors. Our expanded distribution footprint and architectural specification efforts are gaining traction resulting in strong performance in our rolling steel business this quarter and we are encouraged by the early success in segments such as data centers where growth opportunities remain robust. Our final priority is disciplined ma. Strategic acquisitions continue to be a core part of our strategy as evidenced by our acquisition of kiwi2 construction I spoke to earlier. While our M and A approach remains selective, our pipeline continues to be active. We are maintaining our focus on opportunities that expand our capabilities, enhance our solutions offering and create long term shareholder value. As we look ahead, we will focus on what we can control, execute with discipline, support our customers and manage the business for long term. While we expect many of the challenges in the operating environment we are facing will persist in the near term, we are confident Janus is well positioned for the future as the industry leader in self storage solutions with strong operational capabilities and attractive adjacencies for expansion. With that, I'll now turn the call over to Anselm to walk through a more detailed review of our financial results and Discuss our reaffirmed 2026 guidance.

Anselm, thank you Ramey and good Morning everyone. Ramey spoke to our strategy and results at a high level and I will focus my remarks on our financial performance in the first quarter and our 2026 guidance. For the first quarter, consolidated revenue of 222.7 million and increased 5.8% as compared to the prior year. Inorganic revenues for the quarter were at 18.1 million, reflecting contributions from Kiwi to construction. At the sales channel level, our self storage business was up 8.7%. New construction increased 10.9% while R3 was up 5.3% for the quarter. The increase in revenues for new construction was driven by solid performance from our Kiwi acquisition and continued strength in our international business which offset continued softness in North America on an organic basis. New construction revenues were down 9.9% year over year. The increase in R3 revenue was driven by increases in redevelopment and renovation activity and a normalization in conversion and expansion activity. In the first quarter, total revenues in our international segment increased to 27.3 million, up 6.1 million or 28.8% compared to the prior year. Driven by growth in new construction activity and market share gains for the quarter, revenue in our commercial and other segment decreased by half a percent. The decline was primarily driven by continued softness in demand for commercial sheet doors, partially offset by increases in rolling steel and freight terminal project activity. First quarter adjusted EBITDA of 33 million was down 14.1% compared to the first quarter of 2025. This resulted in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.8%, a decrease of approximately 340 basis points from the prior year period. The decrease in margins year over year is primarily attributed to the impacts of geographic segment and sales channel mix. We remain focused on controlling our costs and continue to regularly evaluate opportunities to optimize operations and improve our efficiencies. We are seeing benefits from the consolidation of our two facilities in Houston earlier this year. For the first quarter we produced adjusted net income of 1.7 million compared to adjusted income of 17.7 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EPS for the quarter was $0.01. We generated cash for operating activities of 36.2 million, free cash flow of 33.4 million in the quarter on a trailing 12 month basis. This represents a free cash flow conversion of adjusted income of 155%. Capital expenditures in the quarter were $2.8 million. We ended the quarter with $183.8 million in total liquidity, including $112 million of cash and equivalents on the balance sheet. Our total Outstanding long term debt at quarter end was $551 million and net leverage was 2.7 times within our target range of 2 to 3 times following our acquisition of Kiwi2 Construction. As expected, our liquidity levels provided us flexibility as we deploy our capital. As Raymond mentioned, during the quarter we repurchased approximately 2.9 million shares for a total of 15.7 million. We had 65 million remaining on our share repurchase authorization. At quarter end in February we are pleased to announce a repricing of our first lien term loan, reducing our interest rate by 50 basis points from SOFR +250 to SOFR +200, significantly lowering our cost of capital enhancing our financial flexibility. Now Moving to our 2026 guidance, we continue to expect full year revenue in the range of $940 to $980 million. This includes approximately 90 to $100 million in inorganic revenue from Kiwi2 Construction acquisition. As a reminder, our guidance does not include any embedded assumptions of an improvement in market conditions. We continue to expect North America Organic Self Storage revenues to be down mid single digits compared to 2025, driven mostly by continued softness in new construction. In our commercial sales channel, we anticipate a return to growth in 2026 driven by our asset business. On the international side, we expect high single digit revenue growth. 2026 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $165 million to $185 million. This reflects an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.2% at the midpoint consolidated EBITDA margin will continue to be impacted by both geographic segment and sales channel mix. We expect that Kiwi2's EBITDA will be a drag on overall margins. For 2026 cash flow remains robust and for 2026 we continue to anticipate being around the higher end of the free cash flow conversion of adjusted net income target range of 75% to 100%. Please refer to the presentation we have posted for details on the key Planning assumptions for 2026. Thank you all for your time. I will now turn the call over to Ramey for his closing remarks.

Raymond Ramey thank you Anselm. Janus continues to hold a strong position in an attractive, resilient industry. We serve our customers across the full life cycle of their facilities, from design and build out to ongoing maintenance, modernization and technology upgrades. And to that end-to-end value proposition continues to differentiate us particularly in periods of economic uncertainty. Though new construction activity, particularly in North America is likely to remain constrained this year. Self storage fundamentals continue to be supported by high occupancy rates and rising household utilization trends as housing market activity normalizes over time. We believe these trends will support increased demand for both new development and investment in existing facilities. While operating conditions remain dynamic, we are focusing firmly on what we can control and are committed to achieving our reaffirmed 2026 guidance. We are executing with discipline, supporting our customers, optimizing our operations and investing in areas of the business with the most durable demand and long term opportunity supported by our strong balance sheet and consistent cash generation. I remain confident Janus is well equipped to build upon our industry leadership position, expand into adjacent markets with attractive fundamentals and deliver long term value for our shareholders. In closing, I want to express my appreciation to our team, customers and shareholders for your support. We thank you for your participation on today's call. Operator we would now like to open up the lines for Q and A, please.

Yeah, look, I don't. Yeah, thanks for the question. I don't think there's been a lot of change quarter over quarter. Obviously new construction demand in North America is impacted by interest rates, liquidity, all the things we've been talking about, mobility around housing, and I don't see that changing until we get some reprieve on interest rates. Quite frankly, you know, R3 is a bright spot for us. You know, we continue to perform well obviously with M and A and consolidation that's happening in the marketplace that's driving revenue for us. Then on the commercial side, you know, it's the commercial sheet door product line that's really been impacted and that has everything to do with the metal building end market, pre engineered metal building end market. The bright spot on the commercial side is our rolling steel door business again, which is ASTA. You know, we've been talking about our initiatives around architectural specification initiatives in addition to growing market share and that's certainly paying off and is a green shoot for us on the commercial piece.

Yeah, you think about what happened in Q1 margin. We had always talked about the lag in terms of the backlog of price adjustments that we had done prior just bleeding through into the quarter. Now if you look at the steel trend, it's on its way up, as we had said last quarter. So you would expect commercial actions the other way going into the rest of the year. So I think I would say you probably have a little more commercial action adjustments in the back half, a little more price negative blending into this quarter and then it goes back up the other end. As a reminder, our contracts allow us to adjust where we need to based on input cost changes.

Sure. There's a lot of obviously one timer adjustments in there due to the acquisition as well as the refinancing that occurred. So if you look at the reconciliation that's included in the earnings materials, you'll see that There is approximately $2 million related to the debt refinancing. Obviously way better rate going forward. So it's a benefit for us. But we have to take the charge for the prior cost and then the other piece is the cost related to the acquisition. As you go through, obviously great assets, we're happy with kiwi2. But obviously related to that, there's acquisition costs as well as compensation, as we paid, as you know we disclosed is that we paid some of the purchase price and equity compensation. So that drives some tax differentials for what is not as disallowed compensation. But I think those are the main items, if you walk through it, that impacted the tax rate. And obviously a few of them are one timers.

Yes. Good morning, Raymond. Good morning, Anselm. Thanks for taking the questions. Just maybe in terms of the cadence, we just talked about price cost and how that may flow through the guidance for the Full year implies a little over 18% adjusted EBITDA margin, midpoint Q1 just below 15. So just how do we think about the cadence in terms of either sequential improvement into H2 or the split of EBITDA dollars between H1 and H? How we kind of think about that walk starting with Q2, I guess.

Yeah, sure. Thanks for the question, Dan. So if you think about it, we always talked about as last quarter, is that a step up every quarter? So Q2 will be better than Q1, a little better. Probably a little less than the overall average for the year and then back half, obviously higher than the average for the year to blend it to the year. And the reason for that is that we're always constantly looking at optimizing our footprint in terms of costs. You saw the announcement in Houston. So if you look at the timing of some of those cost savings, those actually blend up a bit in Q2 and then obviously full savings in Q3 and Q4. So that's why you see a blend of it stepping up every quarter.

We're really happy with the progress, you know, I guess the collaboration between Janus Corp. And Betco and Kiwi, you know, the focus, like you said, is cross selling. We've had some early wins on that front in terms of combining the door and hallway through the total building envelope. And then in addition to that, Dan, the customer segment, the additional customers that we now have visibility to and that are now on the Janus platform, we're super excited about where it's going and happy with the integration efforts thus far. Got it. If I might sneak one more in, just talk a little bit about obviously I guess the second of your grow ramp, smart security solutions. Just talk a little bit more about how Infinity helps in that. How is it complementary to Ion and are you seeing more traction, you know, kind of expectations for sequential growth, maybe not for the next quarter, but over the next year or two relative to what we've seen in terms of adoption. Thanks again. Sure. Thanks, Dan. Great question. And we're very excited about the new product launches we have for our Noki business. If you look at the new product that we launched, it's an upgrade to the Noki one. So there is use cases where customers want to install that is quicker with a Battery product as well as wireless. So that's what it does. The beauty of that product is that even if the battery, which we're saying now lasts about five years, even when that battery dies, it will still work with the NFC technology that we put in it. So you've got backup there. So it's a beautiful product in terms of fitting that use case where you want that quicker install, especially on retrofits. And then Noki further updates that product. Everyone's been happy with that product in terms of performance as well as battery free when you can actually install it with a wire. And what it allows for is further use case, further sensors that we can add to the portfolio that we're getting a lot of requests for from customers. So very excited about the new platform and obviously helping drive sequential growth in that Noki business. Yeah, I think Anselm covered it well. I just want to kind of point out, you know, these, you know, this roadmap that will continue to launch throughout the year and next year it's 100% innovated around voice of the customer. We're not guessing in terms of what the industry needs. We're actually listening to our customers and investing in those innovations to bring the market

Sure. I think as you know, obviously most of the steel we purchase is domestic steel, so obviously doesn't have an impact, a direct impact to the domestic steel. I think obviously if you go down deeper into the details of the regulation, it'll impact certain types of products made of steel. So I would expect that there'll be some obviously negative impact on some of our competitors. But I think you have to Go into detail in terms of the specific item that's impacted.

Yes. So if you look at the breakout when the Q comes out, obviously International had a very strong quarter. Again, they did have a bit lower margin compared to their ending trailing margin just because of customer mix and product mix. But I think that was kind of one of the big drivers that you saw in the quarter where a lot of our smaller BU's which have lower margins compared to the Janus core blended into the quarter. That drove a lot of the mix negative mix impact in the quarter.

Yeah, we haven't disclosed that yet. But what I can tell you is we've got a couple of things that are happening. Obviously the unit volume getting to that break even point. But AI is coming in and really helping us manage developing software costs. It's really impacting the team where we don't need as many engineers to do the equivalent work. So that is helping move that break even point lower. So I think we're excited about it and we've all talked about getting to scale for that Nokia business and these new products are going to help drive the incremental growth to get there quicker.

Yeah, good question. Look, we've been pretty consistent there and laser focused on our strategy. What we're actually driving to is the Noki Smart Entry system offering is driving a lot of door and hallway opportunities, and so we've been super happy with that on the execution piece. Also looking in countries that have more of a robust development pipeline, which would be Germany and Spain to answer a couple of them. So just really proud of the team, the management, the execution across the board and see a lot of, you know, continued tailwinds on the international side of it. But you know, like I said, I just kind of want to highlight Noki Smart Entry system is really driving adoption in a meaningful way and is making is influencing owners and operators in terms of their door and hallway selection.

Hey, good morning guys. You've Matt Johnson on for John. Appreciate the time here. First off, if we could just put a finer point on it. I think there's obviously a few moving pieces but at the midpoint of the full year outlook you guys are talking about EBITDA margin of about 18, which would be down about 80 basis points year over year. I guess just any thoughts you could give on how much of that you see coming from gross margin versus SGA. And then if you guys expect 1Q to be kind of the low point of the year on gross margin specifically,

That's great, appreciate it. And then Just on capital allocation. I think you guys bought back about 16 million of stock in the quarter, which was encouraging. Stocks been under a bit of pressure here recently, I guess. How attractive do you think repurchases are at these levels? And I guess with net leverage, I think it's at 2.7 times, which is kind of approaching the higher end of your target range, I guess. How comfortable are you repurchasing more stock moving forward at the risk of your net leverage potentially moving a bit higher from here?