Janus Intl Gr Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Tuesday, Janus Intl Gr (NYSE:JBI) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Janus Intl Gr reported Q1 revenue of $222.7 million and adjusted EBITDA of $33 million, with strong liquidity and cash generation supporting strategic flexibility.
The company detailed its 'GROWTH' strategic initiatives, including increased penetration in self-storage, smart security solutions, and strategic acquisitions, highlighted by the acquisition of Kiwi2 Construction.
Janus reaffirmed its 2026 guidance with expected full-year revenue between $940 million and $980 million and adjusted EBITDA ranging from $165 million to $185 million, amidst continued macroeconomic challenges.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Sarah Maciok (Senior Director, Investor Relations)
Ramy Jackson
Anselm Wong
Ramy Jackson
OPERATOR
Certainly at this time, if you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your keypad. To leave the queue. At any time, please press Star two. We'll take our first question from Jeff Hammond with Keybank Capital Markets. Your line is open.
David Tarantino
Hey, morning guys. This is David Tarantino on for Jeff. Morning. Maybe starting with the demand trends, it sounds like both self storage and commercial are tracking in line with the initial outlook. Correct me if I'm wrong, but could you give some color around how the pipeline of opportunities has evolved to date and how the underlying demand trends that you're seeing today compares to what you have in implied in the guide?
Ramy Jackson
David Tarantino
Great, that's helpful. And then maybe on the margins, could you just give us some color on price costs around rising inputs? I know if I recall, it typically shows through on a lag. So does this give you the opportunity to push more price or how should we think about kind of the buckets of the margins going forward?
Anselm Wong
David Tarantino
Great. And maybe if I could sneak one more in, could you just give some color on the tax rate and why was it so much higher in the first quarter and tracking higher in 2026 and maybe what does the cash tax rate look like?
Anselm Wong
David Tarantino
Okay, great, thanks. I'll pass it along.
OPERATOR
Next question will come from Daniel Moore with CJS Securities. Your line is open.
Daniel Moore
Anselm Wong
Daniel Moore
Got it. I know it's early days, but can you talk a little bit more about the, you know, whether it's cross selling or best practices between Kiwi, Betco, you know, how does the, how's the integration going and maybe some early learnings from that acquisition look?
Ramy Jackson
Daniel Moore
perfect. And then last, housekeeping. Just following up on the first question, tax rate, what should we expect for kind of the balance of the year? Thanks.
Anselm Wong
Yeah, I think if you look at the guys, we put in 29 to 31% for the. And again, obviously it is an increase from last time, but it's a function of those items I just mentioned in terms of the impact of the rate in Q1. So I think you get a bit more normalized rate in the other quarters that blend to the average for the year.
Daniel Moore
Got it. I missed that in the guidance table. Thank you again.
OPERATOR
Our next question will come from Phil Ng with Jeffries. Your line is open.
Fiona
Hi, good morning, this is Fiona on 4. Phil, just curious on the cost side, I know you guys are probably more insulated with the tariff, but how do you think about the changes to section 232 tariff and how is that going to impact your business relative to your competitors?
Anselm Wong
Fiona
Okay, that's helpful. And then inflations are picking up again. So we're curious about are you looking to pass through some of the higher costs through your surcharges or any mitigation actions you're thinking about for the rest of the year?
Anselm Wong
Yes. So definitely. Obviously fuel is one of the top ones. We've already just like a lot of other industries, fuel surcharges to cover that piece. And then in terms of steel, obviously we track that on a daily basis and we've always said that we have the ability to adjust and there will be some commercial actions related to that trend. The steel is happening that you're seeing out there and we're closely watching it whether or not we do more.
Fiona
Okay, and maybe if I can just sneak into one last one. Can you also talk about your mix dynamics? I think in the quarter it was a little bit of a headwind.
Anselm Wong
Fiona
Okay, thank you. Very helpful.
OPERATOR
Our next question will come from Ruben Garner with the Benchmark company. Your line is open.
John McGlade
Good morning everyone. This is John McGlade on for Ruben. I appreciate you taking the questions.
Ramy Jackson
Morning, John.
John McGlade
I just wanted to start out, maybe we could follow up on Noki. It looks like you guys added about 20,000 new units this quarter. I know the previous break even target was 500 just I guess with the launch of the new Infinity platform. Does that change your breakeven and then at this point getting closer. Is there any estimates you're willing to share on really how much of a contribution hitting that break even milestone could be for the bottom line?
Ramy Jackson
John McGlade
Okay, that sounds great. I guess the one other question I have, obviously International is doing well and I know that there were some changes in the go to market strategies that you've implemented there over the past year or so. Could you maybe dive into how those have helped you gain share and maybe what market specifically internationally you're seeing kind of outsized growth in?
Ramy Jackson
John McGlade
All right, thank you, that was helpful. I appreciate you taking my questions and good luck in the quarter ahead.
Ramy Jackson
Thank you. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question will come from John Lavallo with ubs. Your line is open.
Matt Johnson
Anselm Wong
yeah, 1Q is the low point. Like we said, every quarter will sequentially move up until obviously a big quarter in Q3 and then usually we have a little seasonality that adjust for Q4. I think if you look at, we don't disclose kind of the split but if you think about it, a lot of the restructuring actions at least that we've announced, we'll have a blend of hitting into the cost of goods sold as well as SG&A.
Matt Johnson
Anselm Wong
Yeah, I think the first of all, I think you're right. I think it's. We bought a lot back in Q1. We think it was undervalued then, we think it's undervalued now. I think with the cash generation that we show that we consistently deliver provides us the flexibility to continue kind of purchasing more shares and obviously at current price, even more attractive.
Matt Johnson
Thanks, guys. Thank you.
OPERATOR
And we do have a follow up question from Jeff Hammond with Keybanc Capital Markets. Your line is open.
David Tarantino
Hey guys. David, following up, could you just give us some more color on what's embedded in the guide from a cadence perspective, how do we expect 2Q to shape up and any general framework for the back half on kind of both the top and margin lines?
Anselm Wong
Yeah, we don't provide specific guidance, but I think the way to think about it is just sequentially moving up for revenue as well as sequentially for ebitda. And that's what you would expect to do to hit the full year guide. And like I said earlier, obviously second half larger than the first half in terms of EBITDA to get to the overall rate that we have in our guide.
David Tarantino
Okay, great. And maybe following up on R3, could you just expand on the pipeline opportunities here a little bit more? Just particularly following some large MA deals from the operators. Are you seeing any of that yet? How much of it's embedded in the guide today? Any color there would be helpful.
Ramy Jackson
Yeah, look, I'm not going to comment on the specific one. They're public, a public company. But what I can tell you is we're pleased with the R3 pipeline and backlog and also the performance. We've been very clear in terms of the market dynamics around consolidation. It's happening, it continues to accelerate and we're in a really good spot to take advantage of that market trend. So super excited about the opportunity.
David Tarantino
Okay, great. Thanks guys.
Ramy Jackson
Thank you.
OPERATOR
And it appears we have no further questions at this time. I'll turn the program back to the speakers for any additional or closing remarks. Okay. Thank you all for joining us today. We appreciate your support of Janus and look forward to updating you on our progress. Have a great day. This concludes today's program. Thank you for your participation, and you may disconnect at any time.
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