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May 12, 2026 10:32 AM 23 min read

Transcript: Kayne Anderson BDC Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/575759472

Summary

Kayne Anderson BDC reported net investment income of $0.43 per share for Q1 2026, covering their $0.40 dividend with a 108% coverage ratio.

The company's portfolio remains defensive with 93% in first lien investments and minimal exposure to volatile sectors like software and technology.

Net asset value per share decreased slightly to $16.23 due to portfolio markdowns, but accretive share repurchases helped offset this.

Total new private credit commitments were $93 million, and the company maintained strong liquidity with a $569.7 million liquidity position.

Management expressed confidence in sustaining the dividend and noted an uptick in M&A activity in their core middle market segment.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Andy Wedderburn Maxwell (Senior Vice President)

Doug Goodwilley

Frank Karl

Terry Hart (CFO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press STAR followed by the number one on your telephone keypad to withdraw any questions, press Star one. Again. Our first question comes from Corey Johnson from ubs. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Corey Johnson (Equity Analyst)

Doug Goodwilley

OPERATOR

As a reminder to ask a question, please press star followed by the number one. Our next question comes from Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Kenneth Lee (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Realize it's a little difficult to predict, but could you offer up any kind of outlook around prepayments over the near term? Could you see it trending either lower or higher than a more normalized kind of environment there? Thanks.

Doug Goodwilley

Kenneth Lee (Equity Analyst)

Gotcha, very helpful there. And just one more follow up if I may, just in terms of the ongoing portfolio ramp. Once again, just given the outlook, the macro conditions and obviously what you're seeing, do you think you would lean for portfolio leverage to be closer to the lower end or the higher end of your target range there over the near term? Thanks.

Doug Goodwilley

Kenneth Lee (Equity Analyst)

Gotcha. Very helpful there. Thanks again.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Derek Hewitt from Bank of America. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Derek Hewitt (Equity Analyst)

Good morning. It was nice to see the 20 basis points of improvement in spreads on a quarter over quarter basis. But like how are spreads trending today on deals that you're looking at?

Doug Goodwilley

Derek Hewitt (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you for that. And then in the prepared March you guys had mentioned that the SG credit add on was on the delayed draw side due to just growth in that investment in general. So how should we think about maybe increasing your exposure on the equity side just given that you're seeing strong growth overall in that vehicle?

Frank Karl

Derek Hewitt (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you. And then the last one for me is in your prepared remarks, you guys had mentioned that you were continuing to monetize the BSL portfolio. Is that expected to be done in the first quarter or are there maybe a couple of investments in that portfolio that may have experienced some dislocation over the past three to five months? It might take a little bit longer to monetize.

Frank Karl

Derek Hewitt (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

We have no further questions. I'd like to turn the call back over to Doug Goodwilley for closing remarks.

Doug Goodwilley

Well, with that, I would like to thank everyone for joining us for this KBDC earnings presentation. For your continued interest in KBDC and our platform. We look forward to speaking again in August at our next earnings call.

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