If You Invested $1000 In VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 13.99% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.0%. Currently, VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion.

Buying $1000 In SMH: If an investor had bought $1000 of SMH stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $32,023.86 today based on a price of $565.00 for SMH at the time of writing.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.