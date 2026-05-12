Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 12, 2026 10:25 AM 12 min read

Leatt Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Leatt (OTC:LEAT) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1763211&tp_key=b67a20f5db

Summary

Leatt reported strong financial performance for Q1 2026 with global revenues of $19.51 million, a 27% increase from Q1 2025.

Consumer direct sales grew by 49%, driven by increased demand for the company's products, particularly helmets, which saw a 59% revenue increase.

Net income rose to $1.77 million, marking a 58% increase over the previous year, while gross profit margins remained stable at 44%.

The company continues to invest in emerging markets and brand development, with cash reserves increasing by $3.96 million to $17.19 million.

Leatt is maintaining its share repurchase program, reflecting confidence in its strategic plan and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Operational highlights include significant growth in helmet sales and strong international sales performance across Europe, Latin America, and other regions.

Management remains optimistic about future growth despite global economic challenges, emphasizing strong consumer engagement and robust market demand.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Michael Mason (Investor Relations)

Sean McDonald (CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. If you'd like to ask a question, press Star one on your keypad. To leave the queue at any time, press Star two. Once again, that is Star one to ask a question. And we'll pause for just a moment to allow everyone a chance to queue and we can take our first question from investor Oliver Colombo. Your line is open.

Oliver Colombo

Good afternoon, Sean. Hello, Olivier. How are you doing? Fine, thanks. And you? Congratulations on the very impressive Q1.

Sean McDonald (CEO)

Thank you.

Oliver Colombo

Sean McDonald (CEO)

Oliver Colombo

Excellent. Thank you very much. And my last question is regarding the international sales that were very good once more. Which regions or channels are showing the strongest demand right now and where do you see the biggest white space opportunity?

Sean McDonald (CEO)

Oliver Colombo

Okay, thank you very much. That's very helpful. And I wish you and your team a very good Q2 as well. Thank you very much.

Sean McDonald (CEO)

Thank you so much, Olivier.

OPERATOR

And there are no additional questions at this time. I'd like to turn the program back over to Sean McDonald for any closing remarks.

Sean McDonald (CEO)

Thank you all for joining us today. We are looking forward to our next call to review the results of the 2026 second quarter.

OPERATOR

This brings us to the end of today's meeting and we appreciate your time and participation. You may now disconnect.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved