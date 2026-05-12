Leatt Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Sean Good morning and thank you Mike and thank you all for joining us today. The first quarter of 2026 was a great start to the year for our company. Strong revenue growth continues as global demand for our products fueled robust reordering patterns and domestic sales showed very encouraging traction at the dealer and consumer levels. We continue to accelerate our investments in developing emerging markets as well as in developing Leatt as a global consumer brand that compels riders to engage with us. Global revenues for the first quarter were $19.51 million, an increase of 27% compared to the first quarter of 2025. Consumer direct sales increased by 49%, which we believe is a testament to the tremendous momentum of the Liart brand at the consumer level. International sales to our distribution partners increased by 24%, dealer direct sales increased by 30% as our reorganized and reenergized motor and MTV domestic sales force continues to develop and build a strong, sustainable and committed dealer network and gain substantial traction with our head to toe product offerings. We grew revenues year over year in all of our major product categories. Helmet revenues increased by 59%, neck brace revenues increased by 7%, body armour revenues increased by 25% and other product parts and accessory revenues increased by 9%. Net income for the quarter was $1.77 million, an increase of 58% over the 2025 first quarter and income before tax was $2.39 million, an increase of $880,000. Gross profit as a percentage of sales remained stable at 44% as domestic sales continued to grow and we continue to sharpen our global logistics efficiencies despite strong investments in our marketing and selling capabilities, product and brand development that will fuel future growth. Cash increased by $3.96 million to $17.19 million with cash flows provided by operations of $4.55 million. We do expect working capital investments to grow in the coming periods as ordering patterns continue to signal growth and we have sufficient liquidity to fuel this growth. We are continuing our previously announced board authorized share repurchase program of up to $750,000 of outstanding Leatt common stock. This demonstrates our continued confidence in the strength of our company and our business plan as well as our commitment to enhance long term shareholder value. Now I will turn to more details on sales of our product categories. For the first quarter of 2026, sales of our flexible neck brace designed to prevent potentially devastating sports injuries to the cervical spine were $730,000, a 7% increase compared to the first quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to an 11% increase in the volume of neck braces sold. Neck braces represented 4% of revenues for the quarter. Our body armour products are comprised of chest protectors for upper body protectors, knee braces, knee and elbow guards, off road motorcycle boots and mountain biking shoes. Body Armor revenues were $8.59 million, a 25% increase compared to the first quarter of 2025. This increase was primarily due to a 54% increase in the volume of footwear sales in the quarter, comprising of motorcycle boots and mountain biking shoes. Body armor products represented 44% of our revenues for the first quarter. Helmet sales totaled $5.39 million, a 69% increase compared to the first quarter of 2025. The increase in helmet sales was primarily due to a 61% increase in sales of helmets designed for mountain biking and adventure motorcycle riding. Helmet sales represented 28% of our revenues for the quarter. Our other products, parts and accessories categories is comprised of goggles, hydration bags and apparel items including jerseys, pants, shorts and jackets, sunglasses, bicycle components as well as aftermarket support items. The category was $4.8 million in sales, a 9% increase compared to the first quarter of 2025. primarily due to 132% increase in the sale of eyewear including sunglasses and goggles. Other products, parts and accessories represented 24% of our revenues for the quarter. Now I will turn to our financial results in a bit more detail. Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2026 were $19.51 million, a 27% increase compared to revenues of $15.37 million for the same 2025 quarter. This increase in worldwide revenues is primarily attributable to a $1.99 million increase in helmet sales, $1.72 million increase in body armour sales, a $380,000 increase in other product parts and accessory sales and a $50,000 increase in neck brace sales. Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was $1.77 million, or $0.28 per basic and $0.27 per diluted share, 58% increase compared to $1.12 million for the same 2025 quarter. Viet continued to meet its working capital needs from cash on hand and internally generated cash flow from operations. Cash cash equivalents and restricted cash increased by $3.96 million, or 30% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 when compared to $13.23 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash on hand at December 31, 2025 and a current ratio of 8.2 to 1. Looking forward, our entire team is Excited about the future of Leatt. While there are some potentially challenging global headwinds, domestic sales are gaining traction, consumer participation remains strong and international ordering patterns remain robust, all driven by strong global demand for our products. There is real excitement about the LIAT brand in the US. I have just attended the 2026 US National Sales Meeting and I've returned energised and encouraged by the strength of the team that we have built and their strong culture of results driven collaboration. On the marketing front, we are elevating everything, athletes, content, media impact and people. I'm very enthusiastic about sharing the results of this shift in the coming quarters. We have recently sponsored the new Proof team which is proving to be an extremely strong partnership that we believe will result in disruptive content and consumer engagement well beyond our previous capabilities. In conclusion, we are very excited about our future with a focus on investing in our innovative product portfolio, the drive to accelerate and amplify our brand to meet a much wider audience, and a robust balance sheet to fuel growth. We remain confident that we are well positioned for future growth and shareholder value. As always, we'd like to thank our entire Elliott family, our dedicated employees, business partners and team riders for their continued strong support. With that, I'd like to turn the call over for questions.