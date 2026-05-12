Transcript: Steris Q4 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Steris (NYSE:STE) released fourth-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p8hq74oi
Summary
Steris reported a 7% increase in total revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, with organic revenue growth at 5% and gross margin slightly down due to inflation and tariffs.
Fiscal 2026 marked a record year with 9% revenue growth and 10% adjusted earnings per share growth, despite tariff impacts.
For fiscal 2027, Steris projects 7% to 8% revenue growth, with emphasis on organic growth and expansion through strategic acquisitions.
Healthcare and life sciences segments showed strong performance, with healthcare growing 9% and life sciences growing 9%, driven by capital equipment and service growth.
Management highlighted strategic initiatives, including a $1 billion share buyback authorization and investments in new facilities to support growth and efficiency.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Julie Winter (Investor Relations)
Karen Burton (Senior Vice President and CFO)
Dan Carestio
OPERATOR
Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you May press star then 1 on your touchtone phone. To withdraw your question, please press star then 2. At this time we will pause momentarily to assemble our roster. And the first question will be from Brett Fishbin from KeyBank. Please go ahead.
Brett Fishbin (Equity Analyst)
Dan Carestio
Karen Burton (Senior Vice President and CFO)
Brett Fishbin (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, no, no, that's helpful. And then also just a question on guidance. I think you had some comments about the difficult comps in astronomy service to begin the year. So just wanted to maybe ask more broadly how you're thinking about overall phasing for organic growth, whether you're calling for like a softer one Q overall or if it was more specific to AST service given the comps. Thank you so much.
Dan Carestio
OPERATOR
Thank you. And the next question will come from Mike Mattson from Needham and Company. Please go ahead.
Mike Mattson (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, thanks for taking my question. I guess just following up on the tariff question. What is your expectation for the USMCA renegotiation this year and what have you assumed in your guidance with regard to that?
Karen Burton (Senior Vice President and CFO)
Yeah, this is Karen. I will answer that in terms of the USMCA review. A joint review has a July 1 deadline. All three governments have emphasized the importance of continuity and avoiding disruption, but no real movement in those discussions yet. So we have not included any assumption for USMCA we're assuming stagnant and that it will likely move into a annual continual review phase, at least in the short term.
Mike Mattson (Equity Analyst)
Okay, understand. And then with the rollback or potential rollback of the ethylene oxide regulations under the new administration, what does that mean for Steris, if anything? Is there any sort of positive financial implications there?
Karen Burton (Senior Vice President and CFO)
Not really. I mean, we're pretty much fully spent on upgrading our facilities to NESHAP. You know, maybe there's some timing on compliance that's not as in the forefront in terms of, you know, something we have to do tomorrow versus something we can get done in the next six months. But there's no significant capital impact on us given where we are already with our facilities.
Mike Mattson (Equity Analyst)
Okay, got it. Thank You.
Karen Burton (Senior Vice President and CFO)
Yep. Thank you.
OPERATOR
And the next question is from Dave Turkley from Citizens. Please go ahead.
Dave Turkley (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning. You called out some tuck in M and A in health care and then obviously a billion dollar buyback. I was just wondering, should we be reading into that at all in terms of, you know, sizable transactions and. Or maybe valuation in the sector?
Dan Carestio
Dave Turkley (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
Dan Carestio
Sure thing.
OPERATOR
And the next question is from Mac Etalk from Stevens. Please go ahead.
Mac Etalk (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good afternoon. Thank you for taking my questions. Maybe just to follow up on some of the AST questions, you called out some Med Tech customers continuing to manage inventory levels carefully. So can you just, you know, speak to what you saw in AST as the quarter progressed and, you know, particularly on the volume side.
Dan Carestio
Mac Etalk (Equity Analyst)
Appreciate it. Thanks for the color there. And then secondly, Healthcare and Life Sciences both had a pretty decent quarter from a capital equipment perspective. Backlog did decline sequentially. So I just, I just kind of wanted to get your sense of how we should think about the progression for capital equipment revenue and backlog as it progresses through 2027.
Dan Carestio
Mac Etalk (Equity Analyst)
I appreciate the call.
Dan Carestio
Thank you.
OPERATOR
The Next question is from Dave Windley from Jefferies. Please go ahead.
Dave Windley (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. I wanted to ask about the sterility assurance facility. I think you're suggesting that you're consolidating the number of facilities. I wondered how many or what operating efficiency you might expect to expect to pick up when that is operational and kind of essentially the motivations for, for taking this step and consolidating into one facility. Thanks.
Dan Carestio
Dave Windley (Equity Analyst)
Dan Carestio
Dave Windley (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you.
Dan Carestio
Thank you.
OPERATOR
And our next question is from Michael Pollack from Wolf Research. Please go ahead.
Michael Pollack (Equity Analyst)
Karen Burton (Senior Vice President and CFO)
Michael Pollack (Equity Analyst)
Helpful and very clear. Follow up, different topic. Dan, your quote in the press release, Deliver quality outcomes and drive compliance with standardization and optimization. It just feels like something that I haven't heard you say before and I'm just trying to understand, particularly around the compliance and the compliance comment. What are you telling us there?
Dan Carestio
Michael Pollack (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Thank you again.
OPERATOR
If you would like to ask a question, please press star then one. The next question is from Jason Bednar from Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.
Jason Bednar (Equity Analyst)
Karen Burton (Senior Vice President and CFO)
Jason Bednar (Equity Analyst)
Dan Carestio
Karen Burton (Senior Vice President and CFO)
Jason Bednar (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And specific to chips or other components, just. Is there any other inflationary assumptions that you have? Just assuming what we have here today extends through the year or you've built in some upward cushion if prices continue to rise?
Dan Carestio
Yeah. Keep in mind, like chips in particular, as bad as that was for us a few years ago, our overall spend is irrelevant as it relates to chips. They're just incredibly important to be able to make a machine. But it's not like our cost components like we're making an automobile or something like that. There's hundreds of dollars of chips in a steam sterilizer, let's say, not $6,000 of chips, you know? You know.
Jason Bednar (Equity Analyst)
Okay, fair enough. All right, thank you.
OPERATOR
And the next question is a follow up question from Michael Pollark from Wolf Research. Please go ahead.
Michael Pollack (Equity Analyst)
Dan Carestio
Michael Pollack (Equity Analyst)
If I can do one more. Thank you. I appreciate the comments on the small tuck in deals in health care. Obviously 45 million heard it loud and clear.
Dan Carestio
OPERATOR
And thank you ladies and gentlemen. This now concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back to Julie Winter for any closing remarks.
Julie Winter (Investor Relations)
Thank you all for taking the time to join us this morning to learn more about our performance in the quarter and our outlook for the year. And we look forward to seeing many of you on the road this summer.
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