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May 12, 2026 9:58 AM 42 min read

Full Transcript: Helios Technologies Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1757788&tp_key=75acac8bb4

Summary

Helios Technologies reported a record first quarter with sales of $228 million, up 17% year-over-year, and a 33% increase in dividends.

The company reduced its net leverage to 1.6 times net debt to adjusted EBITDA, marking the lowest level since 2018, and expects 5%+ organic sales growth annually as part of its 2030 strategy.

Helios Technologies raised its full-year guidance, now expecting sales between $840 million and $870 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.5% to 21%.

Operational highlights include record cash generation for the quarter, new product launches, and strong performance in both hydraulics and electronics segments.

Management expressed confidence in the company's long-term growth and profitability goals, citing strategic investments and operational excellence as key drivers.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Tanya Allman (Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications)

Shawn Baggen (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Jeremy Evans (Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer)

Shawn Baggen (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Chris Moore (Equity Analyst at CJS Securities)

Hey good morning guys. Congrats on a great quarter. Thanks for taking a couple. So despite, you know, continued success, it still doesn't look like you're necessarily operating in an environment where, you know, you're seeing exceptional broad strength across a lot of your markets. Maybe can you drill down a little further on how you would characterize demand kind of overall at this point?

Shawn Baggen (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Chris Moore (Equity Analyst at CJS Securities)

That is really helpful. I appreciate that. Maybe just a follow up. So coming into the quarter, you know, consensus adjusted EPS roughly was really the same level for Q3 and Q4 based on the strong Q1 and the Q2 guide and overall 26 guide, obviously 2H is going to have to come down some. I just want. How are you thinking about, you know, kind of Q3 versus Q4 at this point in time?

Jeremy Evans (Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer)

Shawn Baggen (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Chris Moore (Equity Analyst at CJS Securities)

That makes perfect sense. Thanks guys, I really appreciate it. I'll jump back in line. Thanks Chris.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Jeff Hammond with KeyBank. Please proceed with your question.

David Tarantino

Shawn Baggen (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Jeremy Evans (Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer)

David Tarantino

Okay, great, that's helpful. And maybe turning to margins, you highlighted a number of cost headwinds in the prepared remarks which don't seem apparent in the margins yet, I guess. Can you walk us through the puts and takes on the margin guide, particularly round price costs and if there's any incremental tariff impacts and what you're doing to offset these headwinds you laid out?

Jeremy Evans (Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer)

Shawn Baggen (President and Chief Executive Officer)

David Tarantino

Great, thanks.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of MIG Dobre with Baird. Please proceed with your question.

Joe Grabowski

Shawn Baggen (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Joe Grabowski

Great. That all sounds terrific. And maybe my just follow up question, I know you guys just touched upon the tariff landscape but maybe kind of drill down a little bit maybe what has changed as far as your tariff outlook versus maybe at the end of the or when you announced Q4, maybe any strategy you can give as far as the way you're thinking about tariff rebates or just anything around that topic.

Jeremy Evans (Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer)

Joe Grabowski

Okay, great. Thank you. Good luck. Thanks.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Tomo Sano with JP Morgan. Please proceed with your question.

Tomo Sano

Hi, good morning everyone. Morning Tomo.

Jeremy Evans (Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer)

Tomo Sano

Thank you Jeremy. And if you could talk, just follow up on a company wide levels outside of the demand environment. What incremental drivers do you expect from your go to market initiatives into second quarter and back half new wins, program ramps and cross sell channel expansions? Anything you want to highlight here for the rest of the year, Appreciate it. Thank you.

Shawn Baggen (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Jeremy Evans (Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer)

Tomo Sano

Thank you, Sean. Thank you, Jeremy. Congrats on a quarter. Thank you. Yeah, thanks, Tomo.

OPERATOR

As a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, press star one on your telephone keypad. Our next question comes from the line of Nathan Jones with Stifel. Please proceed with your question.

Andres Loretta Molland

Jeremy Evans (Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer)

Andres Loretta Molland

Thanks Andres.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We have no further questions at this time. Ms. Almond, I'd like to turn the floor back to you for closing comments.

Tanya Allman (Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications)

Great. Thank you operator. And thank you everyone for joining us today. We will be out on the road attending some upcoming investor conferences, so we look forward to seeing many of you in person. Feel free to reach out to me as well if you have any follow up questions and we look forward to talking to you soon. Have a great day.

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