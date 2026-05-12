Etoro Group Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Tuesday, Etoro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.
The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t5npd7yy/
Summary
Etoro Group reported a strong start to 2026 with net contribution increasing by 19% year-over-year to $258 million and adjusted EBITDA growing 35% to $109 million.
The company saw a 12% year-over-year growth in funded accounts, reaching over 4 million, driven by strategic marketing and improved retention efforts.
Etoro Group is focusing on AI-powered innovations and expanding its platform to include 24/7 trading capabilities and new products like agent portfolios.
The acquisition of Xango enhances Etoro Group's crypto strategy by providing self-custodial wallet capabilities and expanding its digital asset offerings.
Management emphasized the durability of its diversified multi-asset model, with significant growth in commodity trading commissions, accounting for 60% of trading commissions in Q1.
Full Transcript
Daniel Amir (Head of Investor Relations)
Yoni Assia
Miron Shani (Chief Financial Officer)
Daniel Amir (Head of Investor Relations)
Thank you Miron the first question comes from our list of questions that have been pre submitted by our retail investors. This question is for Yoni following Xango's acquisition. Can you elaborate on eToro's crypto strategy?
Yoni Assia
Daniel Amir (Head of Investor Relations)
Thank you, Yoni. So we'll now open it up to questions from our institutional analyst operator. Go ahead.
Operator
Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone to remove yourself from the queue. You may press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Dan Thannan of Jefferies. Your line is open Dan.
Dan Thannan
Yoni Assia
Miron Shani (Chief Financial Officer)
Dan Thannan
Thank you, that's helpful. And just as a follow up, as you think about the account growth that's picked up a bit any shift in geography or areas of contribution that maybe is a bit more outsized more recently than previous periods.
Miron Shani (Chief Financial Officer)
So we haven't seen any significant growth in a specific region. We are spread all over the world as you guys are aware and our efforts are globally. But into the future we do have some markets that we expect to grow faster being Singapore or being US and some other markets where we are trying to integrate as well.
Dan Thannan
Thanks for taking my questions.
Operator
Thanks. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Devin Ryan of Citizens Bank. Please go ahead Devin.
Devin Ryan
Yoni Assia
Devin Ryan
Yoni Assia
Devin Ryan
Great, thank you.
Operator
Our next question comes from the line of Joseph Vafi of Canaccourt Genuity. Please go ahead, Joseph.
Joseph Vafi
Yoni Assia
Joseph Vafi
License. Congratulations on that. What does that mean for the business moving forward strategically? And you know, the US business was that, you know, a key thing to acquire before a bigger push, you know, maybe broader products, etcetera Just updated thoughts there. Thank you.
Yoni Assia
Operator
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Edward Engel of Compass Point. Please go ahead.
Edward Engel
Edward. Hi. Thanks for taking my question. I wanted to dig a little bit more into the agentic portfolios. Have these been rolled out across most of your key markets today? And I guess for the users that you are seeing implementing these strategies, is there any color you can give on the impact to trading volumes for these users?
Yoni Assia
Edward Engel
Great, thanks. And then I recall the take rate on copy trading is often lower than standalone trading. I was wondering for the take rate on agentic trading, is it similar to copy trading or is it similar to typical trading?
Yoni Assia
Edward Engel
That's great color.
Operator
Thank you, thank you, thank you. Our next question comes from the line of James Yarrow of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead James.
Divya on behalf of James Yarrow
Hi all morning Divya here from on behalf of James, my first question is that you touched upon the rationale for the Xango acquisition. I wanted to ask if having self custodial wallet capabilities allow you to facilitate copy trader in the U.S. well.
Yoni Assia
Divya on behalf of James Yarrow
Thank you for the context, that's helpful. As a quick follow up, could you update us on the status of copytrader in the US where are you in the rollout and the regulatory considerations at this point?
Yoni Assia
Sure. So we are in process of getting the Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) license to enable the smart portfolios in the US Copy trader is in limited rollout right now, is in process with discussions with the regulators. So we do expect both to be in complete rollout in H2.
Divya on behalf of James Yarrow
Thank you. That is helpful.
Operator
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jamie Friedman of Susquehanna. Please go ahead.
Jamie Friedman
Jamie, good morning. Good evening. Yoni, could you share your early impressions regarding 24. 5 and 247 training? How much can you see this adding to your volume?
Yoni Assia
Jamie Friedman
And then what's your high level perspective on marketing? Is this summer or winter or spring? Is that 1% sequential that we had talked about last quarter? Still a good way to think about it. Thank you.
Miron Shani (Chief Financial Officer)
Yoni Assia
Jamie Friedman
Thank you both.
Operator
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Brian Bedell of Deutsche Bank. Your line is open, Brian.
Brian Bedell
Great, thanks, thanks. Good morning guys. Thanks for taking the question. Maybe if you could just talk a little bit more about Xango in terms of your expectations on maybe it's early, but any expectations on revenue contribution and probably more importantly just that 2 million user base that you're acquiring, your views on converting those users to funded accounts and any color on expectations of trading growth from that business.
Yoni Assia
Brian Bedell
That's great color and maybe just any update on prediction markets in terms of your development of connectivity to prediction markets and how you're seeing the customer demand for that at eToro.
Yoni Assia
So again, early days for us with the Xengo acquisition, we do plan to launch prediction markets in Xingo over time in the applicable market and we are also working on building prediction markets for our US customers with NFA regulated introducing broker. So we're looking at a lot of the new products. We're now looking at both TRADFI and DEFI for the right applicable markets with the right licenses.
Brian Bedell
Great, thank you very much.
Operator
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of John Tadaro of Needham. Please go ahead, John.
John Tadaro
Hey guys, thanks for taking my question. Congrats on the results here. I guess just first on, you know, there's a number of big IPOs coming up. We've seen a push from these companies to get more retail allocation. Just wondering on the overall strategy there's. And how you guys see that opportunity set playing out over a longer time.
Yoni Assia
John Tadaro
That's great to hear Yoni. And then I guess just turning to crypto you talked about, there just needs to be some of that directionality movement in order to get customers more engaged. Is there just kind of other catalysts you see driving that to whether that's Clarity act here in the us Just adoption of tokenized real world assets Anything there that you can point to that maybe drives some of that momentum?
Yoni Assia
John Tadaro
Great, thanks for all that and congrats again on the quarter, guys.
Yoni Assia
Thank you.
Operator
Thank you. Once again. To ask a question, please press Star one one on your telephone phone Again, that's Star one one to ask a question. Our next question comes from the line. Next. One moment. Next question comes from the line of Dan Dolev of Mizuho. Your line is open. Dan.
Dan Dolev
Hey guys, thanks for squeezing me in here. I appreciate it. Great results as expected. I wanted to ask you, Yoni and Maron, like the user growth, growth has been phenomenal and continued into April. Can you maybe talk about your new strategic user acquisition strategy and you know, to the extent that you feel comfortable talking about it. And again, congrats.
Yoni Assia
Dan Dolev
Great, guys, and congrats again on excellent quarters.
Operator
Thank you. I would now like to turn the conference back to Daniel Amir for closing remarks.
Daniel Amir (Head of Investor Relations)
Sir, thank you. Thank you all for attending our earnings call today. We're looking forward to seeing you at our upcoming investor conferences during the quarter and thanks and have a great day.
Operator
This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.
Multiple Speakers
Thank you. Thank you,
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.