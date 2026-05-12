Aramark Reports Q2 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) held its second-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Summary
Aramark reported a 12% increase in organic revenue, reaching $4.8 billion, driven by strong client retention, record levels of new client wins, and a calendar shift benefit.
The company entered the hyperscale AI data center market with a multi-year engagement, expecting it to become the largest in their portfolio.
FSS US organic revenue rose 12%, supported by growth in Collegiate Hospitality, Sports and Entertainment, and new business contributions in Workplace Experience.
International segment saw 13% organic revenue growth, with strong performance in Europe, Canada, and emerging markets.
The company's entry into the hyperscale data center market is expected to generate above-average margins, though it's not yet included in their fiscal 26 financial outlook.
Adjusted operating income grew by 24%, and the company reported GAAP EPS of $0.38 and adjusted EPS of $0.49.
Aramark updated its fiscal 26 outlook, expecting organic revenue growth at the high end of 7% to 9%, and reaffirmed AOI growth to be up 12% to 17%.
The company emphasized strong cash flow with a significant free cash flow increase, allowing for proactive debt repayment and share repurchases.
Aramark continues to focus on leveraging technology to enhance productivity, particularly in labor and food management.
Full Transcript
Operator
Felice Cassell (Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development)
John Zilmer (Chief Executive Officer)
Jim Tarrangelo (Chief Financial Officer)
Operator
Jafar Mastari (Equity Analyst at BNP Paribas)
Jim Tarrangelo (Chief Financial Officer)
John Zilmer (Chief Executive Officer)
Operator
Our next question comes from Ian Defina with Oppenheimer. Your line is open.
Ian Defina (Equity Analyst at Oppenheimer)
Hi. Great. Thank you very much. You know, really nice quarter here. Seems like these are some of the best results. You know, really trajectory of the business that delivered. Since I've effectively been covering the stock. It's been a while here. It seems like you're firing on all cylinders. Is that kind of the right and accurate read? Maybe talk about the sustainability of kind of what we're seeing now into future quarters. Thanks.
John Zilmer (Chief Executive Officer)
Ian Defina (Equity Analyst at Oppenheimer)
John Zilmer (Chief Executive Officer)
Ian Defina (Equity Analyst at Oppenheimer)
All right, great work. Thank you very much. Thank you.
Operator
Our next question comes from Andrew Steinerman with JPMorgan. Your line is open.
Andrew Steinerman (Equity Analyst at JPMorgan)
Hi there. I just want to go back to the quarter, the second fiscal quarter, organic revenue growth. Could you just give us a sense of quantity of how much net new and base growth contributed to the quarter and which drove the kind of upside to budgeted figures?
Jim Tarrangelo (Chief Financial Officer)
Operator
Our next question comes from Tony Kaplan with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.
Yehuda Silverman (Equity Analyst)
John Zilmer (Chief Executive Officer)
Yehuda Silverman (Equity Analyst)
John Zilmer (Chief Executive Officer)
Operator
Our next question comes from Andrew Whitman with Baird. Your line is open.
Sandy
John Zilmer (Chief Executive Officer)
Sandy
John Zilmer (Chief Executive Officer)
Operator
Our next question comes from Faiza Alway with Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.
Faiza Alway (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)
Yes, hi. Thank you. So following up around the same line of questioning, are you anticipating sort of just. You talked about the ramp up in revenues and cost. I'm curious, given that you talked about an asset light model, are you expecting costs to come before the revenues roll in and if you could talk about the timing of that, or is it going to be more of a one to one situation where you incur the costs when you start getting the revenues.
John Zilmer (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, I would say I'll let Jim talk a little bit about the accounting of it, but generally these contracts will be cost reimbursable and so it's the costs that we incur to start up. While there won't be any customers initially, we'll be ramping to serve those people either lodging and or working on site that will incur no operating costs in the early stages. So Jim, do you want to talk about the accounting of this?
Jim Tarrangelo (Chief Financial Officer)
Faiza Alway (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)
John Zilmer (Chief Executive Officer)
Operator
Our next question comes from Curtis Nagle with Bank of America. Your line is open.
Ryan Rivera (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning, this is Ryan Rivera on for Curtis Nagel. Can you touch on the sports event calendar for the remainder of FY26? Any upcoming events that can meaningfully impact revenue or profit? Or would you say that growth is more dependent on adding new stadiums and teams? And then finally, is the World cup still expected to be a neutral event for the company? Thank you.
John Zilmer (Chief Executive Officer)
Ryan Rivera (Equity Analyst)
And then if I can squeeze in another one, can you touch on the enhanced tech capabilities that are driving productivity? What are these key initiatives behind this? How are they tracking versus expectations? And what inning would you say that you're in on these productivity benefits? Thanks.
Jim Tarrangelo (Chief Financial Officer)
Operator
Thank you. Our next question comes from Jasper Bibb with Truist Securities. Your line is open.
Jasper Bibb (Equity Analyst at Truist Securities)
John Zilmer (Chief Executive Officer)
Jasper Bibb (Equity Analyst at Truist Securities)
that's helpful. Maybe I wanted to pivot to higher education. I think in the past month or so you Picked up a new contract at Texas State, also impacted by some restructuring at the University of Kentucky, I guess. How did you do from a net new perspective so far in the selling season? I think you're not all the way through that. So there are potentially some more opportunities that could come through for fall 2026 on a new business front.
John Zilmer (Chief Executive Officer)
Operator
Our next question comes from Josh Zhang with ubs. Your line is open.
Josh Zhang (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning, John. Jim, thanks for taking the questions. Maybe a broader question on kind of in customer inquiry levels on some of these new businesses that you have won in terms of Nexus but also in healthcare, are you seeing similar types of customers inquiring about your services in these types of offerings since you have announced them, how have those been trending?
John Zilmer (Chief Executive Officer)
Josh Zhang (Equity Analyst)
Sure, sure, that sounds great. And then on the, I think around now is when you start to have pricing discussions with customers that reset annually. So could you just talk about posture and what might be a reasonable outcome in terms of those pricing discussions?
Jim Tarrangelo (Chief Financial Officer)
Josh Zhang (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thank you both for the color and congratulations on a good quarter.
Operator
Thank you. Thank you. Our next question comes from Carl Green with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.
Carl Green (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)
Jim Tarrangelo (Chief Financial Officer)
Operator
Our next question comes from Neil Tyler with Rothschild Co. In Redburn. Your line is open. Yeah, thanks.
Neil Tyler
Good morning. Just one left for me really. I wanted to go back to the topic of inflation and ask you about sort of learnings that you take from perhaps 20, 22, 23 in terms of identifying areas in the customer suite of friction that might create opportunities and whether
Jim Tarrangelo (Chief Financial Officer)
Neil Tyler
Sorry John, I was just going to say. Yeah. In terms of where the new growth opportunities from first time outsourcing might be shaken out by a sort of higher inflation environment.
John Zilmer (Chief Executive Officer)
Neil Tyler
Okay, yeah, great, thanks. That makes total sense.
Operator
Our next question comes from A.J. nandal with Citi. Your line is open.
Ajay
Jim Tarrangelo (Chief Financial Officer)
Sure. So we did have an unusual amount of snow and ice, particularly in the northeast, a little bit of the south on the quarter, which did have an impact on our higher ED and K12 business. I'd say maybe 15 to 20 million of revenue and a few million of AOI. Despite the weather resurrects, we still achieve the targets that we had communicated. So should that reverse in this quirk quarter. Yeah, that was in the second quarter.
Ajay
That doesn't come back. Yeah, that would be something. We're lapped next year. Thank you.
Operator
Our last question comes from Stephanie Moore with Jeffreys. Your line is open.
Stephanie Moore (Equity Analyst at Jeffreys)
John Zilmer (Chief Executive Officer)
Stephanie Moore (Equity Analyst at Jeffreys)
Operator
Absolutely. Thank you, everybody. I'm not showing any further questions while I turn the call back over to Mr. Zilmer for any further remarks.
John Zilmer (Chief Executive Officer)
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