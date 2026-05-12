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May 12, 2026 9:47 AM 33 min read

Full Transcript: JD.com Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Tuesday, JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6d6okksj/

Summary

JD.com reported a 4.9% year-on-year increase in total revenues for the first quarter of 2026, with notable growth in general merchandise and marketing revenues.

The company's operating margin expanded to 5.6%, driven by efficiency improvements and a favorable revenue mix, including significant contributions from high-margin advertising and commission revenues.

JD.com maintained a robust user base expansion, with a 20% year-on-year increase in both quarterly and annual active customer bases, and a notable 37% rise in shopping frequency.

The company observed a sequential improvement in electronics and home appliances despite an 8.4% year-on-year revenue decline, expecting stronger performance in the second half of the year.

JD.com's new business segment showed progress with a significant reduction in losses, particularly in JD Food Delivery, which achieved its largest sequential loss reduction to date.

In terms of future outlook, JD.com remains confident in its long-term growth prospects, leveraging supply chain advantages and AI to enhance efficiency and user experience.

The company completed a share repurchase program and paid an annual cash dividend, demonstrating a commitment to shareholder returns.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Sean Zhang (Head of Investor Relations)

Sandy Xu (Chief Executive Officer)

Ian

Sean Zhang (Head of Investor Relations)

Thank you Sandy Xu and Ian for the Q&A session. You are welcome to ask questions in English or Chinese. Our management will answer the question in Chinese and we will provide English translation for convenience purpose only. In any case of discrepancy, please refer to our management statement in the original language. Operator, we can open the call for Q&A now.

OPERATOR

Thank you. The question and answer session of this conference call will start in a moment. In order to be fair to all callers who wish to ask questions, we will take two questions at a time from each caller. If you have more than two questions, please request to join the question queue again after your first two questions have been addressed. Your first question today comes from Kenneth Fong with UBS. Please go ahead.

Kenneth Fong (Equity Analyst)

Sandy Xu (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Ronald Kang with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Ronald Kang (Equity Analyst)

Sandy Xu (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Sandy Xu (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Thomas Chong with Jeffries. Please go ahead. Thomas Chong, your line is now live. Please proceed with your question.

Thomas Chong (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good evening. Thanks management for taking my questions. I have two questions. My first question is about the latest updates about our ecosystem strategies including number of 3Pmerchants contribution as well as the outlook over the next few quarters. And my second question is about capital return. Can management share the latest updates about the return to shareholders? Thank you.

Sandy Xu (Chief Executive Officer)

Sean Zhang (Head of Investor Relations)

Thank you. That's all the question we can take today, so let me just wrap up since we are running over time. Thank you for joining us on the call today and thanks for your question. If you have further questions, please contact me and our team. We appreciate your interest in JD.com, and look forward to talking with you again next quarter.

OPERATOR

Thank you.

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