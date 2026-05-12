SOLV Energy Reports Q2 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH) reported second-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's second-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.
The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dx9kid4w/
Summary
SOLV Energy reported a strong first quarter with revenue of $677 million, a 66% year-over-year increase, and adjusted EBITDA of $93 million, up 174% year-over-year.
The company expanded its backlog to $8.2 billion, driven by growth in O&M contracts and the acquisition of Roberson Waite Electric, enhancing its utility infrastructure capabilities.
SOLV Energy increased its full-year guidance for adjusted gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, citing continued strong demand for solar and battery storage solutions.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good morning and welcome to SOLV Energy's first quarter earnings results conference call. Today's call is being recorded and we have allocated one hour for prepared remarks and Q and A. At this time I would like to turn the conference over to Anthony Rosmus, Relations of SOLV Energy. Thank you and you may begin.
Anthony Rosmus (Relations)
George Hirschman (Chief Executive Officer)
Chad Plotkin (Chief Financial Officer)
George Hirschman (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Michael Fairbanks
Hey, this is Michael Fairbanks on for Mark. Wondering if you guys could talk about the acquisition and just how it complements or adds to the existing capabilities from Spartan T and D. And then also would just be curious to hear how the acquisition factors into the new guidance. Thank you.
George Hirschman (Chief Executive Officer)
So I'll take that first. You know, from a strategic point of view, RWE brings a lot of expertise in high voltage and substation work. So it's complementary to our Spartan acquisition and that really focuses on transmission and distribution. And RWE's expertise is in this substation and high voltage work itself and really brings a complementary expertise to our existing high voltage services.
Chad Plotkin (Chief Financial Officer)
And then Michael, on your other question, just given the timing of the transaction and when we would expect to close and obviously just the relative size of the acquisition, I say that it certainly informed how we looked at it, but it's the dollar amounts are implicitly in the range more than anything else.
Michael Fairbanks
Great. And then maybe just as a follow up backlog has grown for at least five consecutive quarters now as you look at the pipeline, Chad, I think you mentioned continued strength, but anything you can say about visibility into continued growth in the backlog or anything you see here in the pipeline. Thank you.
Chad Plotkin (Chief Financial Officer)
We are seeing continued growth in the pipeline and more opportunities that are converting throughout this quarter. And so I would expect to see continued growth in our backlog.
Michael Fairbanks
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Next question comes from the line of Julian Dumoulin. Smith Jeffries, please go ahead.
Luke Finker
Chad Plotkin (Chief Financial Officer)
Luke Finker
Awesome. Yeah. And separately, you know, we've seen some mixed project updates from maybe some of your solar E and C peers. Just curious on whether you're seeing anything similar across your portfolio. Whether that's scheduling delays, cost pressure, maybe even tax equity issues at the counterparty level on any of your projects.
George Hirschman (Chief Executive Officer)
Luke Finker
I'll leave it there. Hey guys, thank you so much. All the best.
George Hirschman (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Michael.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Next question comes from the line of John Wyndham with ups. Please go ahead.
John Wyndham
George Hirschman (Chief Executive Officer)
John Wyndham
Maybe just as a quick follow up, just just to be very specific, are those players I mentioned, namely the large auto OEMs already in the market, having conversations with self?
George Hirschman (Chief Executive Officer)
So the majority of our projects, the ipps, bring the energy storage technology. But I know that those conversations are being had by our customers and with our engineering teams. We are working with our customers to ensure that we can deliver a project with OEM technology from automakers.
John Wyndham
Perfect. George. Chad, thanks so much for joining the call.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Next question comes from the line of Philip Shenanigans with the Roth Capital Partners. Please go ahead.
Philip Shenanigans
George Hirschman (Chief Executive Officer)
Philip Shenanigans
all costs our exposure to federal permitting on solar and storage projects.
George Hirschman (Chief Executive Officer)
Philip Shenanigans
OPERATOR
Thank you. Next question comes from the line of Ben Callo with Baird. Please go ahead.
Ben Callo
Hey, thanks for taking my question. Congrats and welcome, Mike. Can you guys give us any kind of shaping of backlog? And just as we look into next year. How much of that 27 is underpinned by current backlog? And then I have a follow up.
Chad Plotkin (Chief Financial Officer)
Ben Callo
Okay, great. Just on the energy storage market, could you just talk about, you know, your interest in doing standalone storage and you guys, you know, talked about how strong that market is and just how we should think about that just on a go forward basis in addition to solar plus storage. Thank you guys.
George Hirschman (Chief Executive Officer)
Ben Callo
So we're excited about it. Back to the earlier question about the supply chain growing and robust manufacturing in the US Just further drives that market.
OPERATOR
Mr. Callo, are you done with the questions?
Ben Callo
Oh yes, thank you guys.
OPERATOR
Thanks Ben. Great. Thanks, Ben.
Nick Amicucci
Thank you. Next question comes from the line of Nick Amicucci with Evercore isi, please go ahead.
Chad Plotkin (Chief Financial Officer)
Nick Amicucci
And then kind of dovetailing with that too. Just if we could just kind of look at the repowering opportunity and just given you guys outlined 21 gigawatts built since 2008, what portion of the installed fleet is now or kind of approaching that repowering range if you're able to provide it. And just how we should think about the margin profile of those repowering projects relative to just a greenfield epc?
George Hirschman (Chief Executive Officer)
Nick Amicucci
Makes sense. Thanks, George. Thanks, Chad.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Next question comes from the line of Mark Jarvi with CIBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Mark Jarvi
Yeah, thanks for the great update today. Just maybe you guys could comment on the sort of mix on the backlog edition or maybe expand to the projects at the verbal awards stage in terms of solar versus battery split end markets. Just where you guys are on the, on the T and D side of things as well.
Chad Plotkin (Chief Financial Officer)
Mark Jarvi
George Hirschman (Chief Executive Officer)
Chad Plotkin (Chief Financial Officer)
George Hirschman (Chief Executive Officer)
Mark Jarvi
Good, thank you. Next question comes from the line of Joseph Osha with Guggenheim Securities. Please go ahead.
OPERATOR
Joseph Osha (Equity Analyst at Guggenheim Securities)
I don't know that we have an attached rate with energy storage to PV because usually those projects are engineered together and kind of get awarded together. So I don't know that we have
George Hirschman (Chief Executive Officer)
Joseph Osha (Equity Analyst at Guggenheim Securities)
I think for the coming out of
George Hirschman (Chief Executive Officer)
Joseph Osha (Equity Analyst at Guggenheim Securities)
sense that projects that are coming our
OPERATOR
way are with customers are, you know, are these kind of hybrid projects. And we're going to expect that to continue as, especially as the type of power needs in many of the markets that our customers are building are looking for broader firming kind of solutions.
G
Okay, thank you. Yeah. And the other question was behind the meter Is that something you guys have taken a look at at all? I know it's a little far afield, but I'm curious.
E
I don't think it's far afield. I think we are starting to see
D
our customers are in discussions with many
E
of the hyperscalers around opportunities that are behind the meter both in storage and in pv.
D
Currently, everything we're doing is in front,
E
as these larger data center complexes and kind of bring your own power solutions happen, we will absolutely be doing large scale behind the meter, both PV and energy storage.
G
Okay, thank you very much.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.