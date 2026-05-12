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May 12, 2026 9:46 AM 50 min read

Transcript: Zebra Technologies Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=VbkxGCdZ

Summary

Zebra Technologies reported strong Q1 results with nearly $1.5 billion in sales, a 14% increase year-over-year, and a non-GAAP diluted EPS of $4.75, an 18% year-over-year increase.

The company is executing its strategy of driving profitable growth and enhancing financial strength, supported by trends in automation, digitization, and AI, across a $35 billion served market.

The company raised its full-year sales growth outlook to 10-14%, with an adjusted EBITDA margin expected to be around 22% and non-GAAP EPS between $18.30 and $18.70.

Zebra Technologies is actively managing memory supply challenges with mitigation strategies, including supplier co-planning and alternative sourcing, and has confidence in meeting demand.

The company executed $500 million in share repurchases year-to-date and plans to continue repurchasing shares, potentially using all free cash flow if favorable conditions persist.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Michael Steele (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Bill Burns (Chief Executive Officer)

Nathan Winters (Chief Financial Officer)

Bill Burns (Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Steele (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Thanks, Bill. We'll now open the call to Q and A. We ask that you limit yourself to one question and one follow up to give everyone a chance to participate.

OPERATOR

We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press star, then one on your telephone keypad. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. To withdraw your question, please press star then two. Our first question will come from Andrew Viscalia of BNP Paribas. Please go ahead.

Andrew Viscalia (Equity Analyst at BNP Paribas)

Nathan Winters (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Tommy Mole of Stevens. Please go ahead.

Tommy Mole (Equity Analyst at Stevens)

Nathan Winters (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Amit Malhotra of ubs. Please go ahead.

Pratap

Bill Burns (Chief Executive Officer)

The next question comes from Ken Newman of KeyBank Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Ken Newman (Equity Analyst at KeyBank Capital Markets)

Bill Burns (Chief Executive Officer)

Nathan Winters (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Brad Hewlett of Wolf Research. Please go ahead.

Brad Hewlett (Equity Analyst at Wolf Research)

Bill Burns (Chief Executive Officer)

Nathan Winters (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Great, thanks. The next question comes from Keith Howsom of North Coast Research. Please go ahead.

Keith Howsom (Equity Analyst at North Coast Research)

Bill Burns (Chief Executive Officer)

Appreciate it.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Jim Rashutti of Needham and company. Please go ahead.

Jim Rashutti (Equity Analyst at Needham and Company)

Nathan Winters (Chief Financial Officer)

Bill Burns (Chief Executive Officer)

Maybe to the second part of your question, I'd say, you know, our focus is really, you know, on our business and continuing to expand, you know, our lead in the marketplace. I'd say that look, we've got deeply embedded relationships with our enterprise customers and we're focused on continuing to innovate and drive our solutions portfolio to continue to take share in the marketplace.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Rob Mason of Baird. Please go ahead.

Rob Mason (Equity Analyst at Baird)

Hi, good morning. My question is just around capital allocation, if there's been any change in the thought process for 2026, I think originally you were earmarked about half the free cash flow, but a year towards share repurchases, it sounds like, you know, year to date we're already at that point or thereabouts. You know, any change in the thought process around half the free cash flow going to share repurchases?

Nathan Winters (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Joe Giordano (Equity Analyst at PD Cowen)

The next question comes from Joe Giordano of PD Cowan. Please go ahead.

Bill Burns (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Guy Hardwick of Barclays. Please go ahead.

Guy Hardwick (Equity Analyst at Barclays)

Nathan Winters (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Brian Drab of William Blair. Please go ahead.

Brian Drab (Equity Analyst at William Blair)

Nathan Winters (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Rob Jamison of Vertical Research. Please go ahead.

Rob Jamison (Equity Analyst at Vertical Research)

Hey, congrats on results.

Bill Burns (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Our last question comes from Piyush Avasi of Citi. Please go ahead.

Piyush Avasi (Equity Analyst at Citi)

Good morning guys and thanks for fitting me in.

Bill Burns (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the call back over to Bill Burns for any closing remarks.

Bill Burns (Chief Executive Officer)

I'd just like to wrap up by thanking our employees and partners for delivering solid Q1 results and certainly excellent progress we've seen so far on our 2026 priorities. And we're excited about the opportunities ahead. Thank you everyone for joining.

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