Vishay Precision Group Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/812266506

Summary

Vishay Precision Group reported Q1 2026 revenue of $84.4 million, an 18% year-over-year increase, with strong growth across all segments and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.21.

The company is focusing on strategic initiatives including business development in AI, defense, and humanoid robotics, with a target of $45 million in orders from new business development in 2026.

Vishay Precision Group introduced a new three-year target operating model aiming for 8-10% annual revenue growth, with plans for cost reductions exceeding $20 million, supported by recent organizational changes and operational excellence initiatives.

The sensors segment saw strong demand driven by AI infrastructure and defense applications, while the measurement systems segment experienced mixed revenue trends.

The company maintains a strong cash position with $82.5 million in cash and $62 million in net cash, providing ample liquidity for business operations and potential M&A activities.

Management expressed optimism about continued demand in AI-related markets and an improved organizational structure, supporting future growth and profitability, with Q2 revenue guidance set at $85-90 million.

Full Transcript

Bella (Operator)

Stephen Cantor

Ziv Shoshani

Bill Clancy (Chief Financial Officer)

Bella (Operator)

you. At this time I would like to remind everyone, in order to ask a question, press star on your telephone keypad. We will pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster. Your first question comes from the line of Jon Franzeb with Sidoti and company. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Jon Franzeb

Good morning everyone and congratulations on a good start to the year. I'd like to start with the the guidance. It's been a while since we've been at that kind of a revenue threshold. Can you kind of talk about how we should think about the profit profile? That kind of revenue, should it be in line with historical gross margins or should we think about it in terms of incremental operating margin contributions like we had in the past?

Ziv Shoshani

Jon Franzeb

Ziv Shoshani

Jon Franzeb

Got it. And one more question. I'll go back into queue, let someone else take the lead. But I do want to go back to the quarter you just reported. Revenues came in somewhat better than expected. When you look back at what your initial expectations were versus the revenue profile for the quarter, where was the biggest upside?

Ziv Shoshani

The biggest upside? Okay, so let me say the following. Since we we have longer lead items in respect to shorter lead items, what we have seen naturally on the shorter leak items, higher demand than what we have anticipated. So to that respect I think it was avionic, military and space in the measurement systems where we have a shorter cycle time.

Jon Franzeb

Got it. Thanks Stephen. Congratulations again.

Bella (Operator)

Thank you again. If you would like to ask a question, press Star one on your telephone keypad. Your next question comes from the line of Josh Nichols with B. Riley. Please go ahead.

Josh Nichols (Analyst at B. Riley)

Ziv Shoshani

Josh Nichols (Analyst at B. Riley)

Yeah, thanks for that. I was just. It sounds like you're targeting for this year like five plus million for humanoids, so growing that would be like, you know, maybe low teens, millions of revenue on the out year. But as you mentioned, based on some of the production ramps that some of these companies are talking about, you're using pretty conservative assumptions that are quite achievable, I would guess. Is that fair assessment?

Ziv Shoshani

Let me say that the math you calculated sounds right. I think that at this point in time I would say that this is what we, we believe could be a reasonable, you know, assumption. We do hope that things would, you know, would turn quickly, but at this point we had to put assumptions and we feel comfortable with this assumption. But you know, anything can happen.

Josh Nichols (Analyst at B. Riley)

Yep, fair enough. Just last question for me, a lot of organizational investments, you have the cbpo, the coo, of course, could you add a little bit more color on how these new functions have already been Impacting the company's go to market capabilities and these operational excellence initiatives that you've had underway. I'm curious to hear a little bit more there.

Ziv Shoshani

Josh Nichols (Analyst at B. Riley)

Appreciate the color there. Thanks. Our hop back in the queue. Let someone else take a turn.

Bella (Operator)

Again. If you would like to ask a question, press Star one on your telephone keypad. Your next question comes from the line of Jason Smith with Lake Street Capital. Please go ahead.

Jason Smith (Analyst at Lake Street Capital)

Hey guys, thanks for taking my questions. Just want to look at that updated three year target model at a high level. Do you expect the segment mix to be relatively stable compared to how it is today?

Ziv Shoshani

Well, if you look at the three year target model, you will see that the sensor segment as well as the measurement system segment outperform growth outperform weighing solution. So as we are looking for those segments to be to grow faster, we should expect also to see a more favorable so called segment mix from a profitability standpoint. But we do believe that at this point in time the emerging growth engines are coming from sensors and the measurement systems.

Jason Smith (Analyst at Lake Street Capital)

Gotcha. That makes sense. And maybe I missed it, but the 45 million in orders that you're targeting for new business development in 2026, is that still the target or do you think there's upside to that just given the traction you're currently seeing? In Q1 and Q2,

Ziv Shoshani

as we indicated before, we booked in Q1, $10 million of business development projects. I think that at this point in time, since we are. I would say that at this point in time, since we are only reporting Q1, I would say that 45 million is still the target. It may change of course as we move ahead, but at this point in time, the 45 million was the original target and I believe that it's achievable.

Jason Smith (Analyst at Lake Street Capital)

Perfect, that's helpful. I'll jump back in the queue. Thank you.

Bella (Operator)

Thank you again. If you like to ask a question, press star one on your telephone keypad. And now we will take John Franzeb from Cydoti and company. Your line is now open.

Jon Franzeb

Thank you. Just a follow up, just the targets, the three year target. What's the slope you expect of achieving those targets? Is it going to be, is it going to progress linearly or is it going to be back ended?

Ziv Shoshani

I'm sorry, John, if we speak about 20, you speak about 2026 or the three year target? The three year target, sir, at this point, again, given the visibility, we just assumed a linear baseline. Again, it's, you know, it's really, it's three years. So we have assumed a linear.

Jon Franzeb

Got it. And in light of some of the investments that you're, that you're undertaking, how does that change. Change or does it change the CAPEX budget starting with this year? And how should we think about it on a go forward basis?

Ziv Shoshani

Jon Franzeb

Understood. And you just kind of touched on this. You talk about streamlining to low cost manufacturing sites. Does that mean moving within your existing footprint or adding to it?

Ziv Shoshani

We have a very large infrastructure and we believe that we would be able to, to continue and consolidate within our own manufacturing footprint.

Jon Franzeb

Ziv Shoshani

Jon Franzeb

Thank you, Steve. Perfect. I appreciate the additional color. Congrats again.

Bella (Operator)

There are no questions at this time. I will now turn the call back over to Steve Cantor for closing remarks.

Stephen Cantor

Thank you, Bella. Before concluding, I would like to note that we will be participating in the B. Riley Investor Conference this month and the Three Part Advisors and the Nobel Conferences in June. We look forward to updating you next quarter. Thank you and have a great day.