Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 12, 2026 9:41 AM 30 min read

3D Sys Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=txqlq7Fn

Summary

3D Sys reported a strong first quarter for 2026, with consolidated revenue of $95.5 million, an 11% increase year-over-year, driven by growth in medtech, dental, and aerospace and defense markets.

The company highlighted significant growth in printer and material sales, particularly in metals, and a successful launch of the NextDent 300 jetted denture printing systems, which have expanded its dental market footprint.

3D Sys is expanding its Littleton, Colorado facility to support aerospace and defense component production, expecting continued growth in these sectors, with plans to maintain disciplined cost management and achieve breakeven adjusted EBITDA for the full year.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Monica Gould (Vice President Investor Relations)

Jeffrey Graves

Phyllis Nordstrom (Chief Financial Officer)

Jeffrey Graves

OPERATOR

Greg Palm

Jeffrey Graves

Greg Palm

Jeffrey Graves

Greg Palm

Phyllis Nordstrom (Chief Financial Officer)

Greg Palm

Okay, fair enough. Appreciate the thoughts. Thanks.

Jeffrey Graves

Thank you. Thanks, Greg.

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder, that's Star one to be placed in the question queue. Our next question is coming from Troy Jensen from Cancer Prince Charles. Your line is now live.

Troy Jensen

Hey, thanks for letting me in.

Jeffrey Graves

Troy Jensen

All right, and then just another question here specific to like metal additive parts.

Jeffrey Graves

Troy Jensen

Awesome. All right, guys, thanks and keep up the good work.

Jeffrey Graves

Thanks, Troy.

OPERATOR

Thank you once again. As a reminder, if you'd like to be placed into question queue, please press Star one at this time. One moment please while we poll for further questions. We've reached the end of our question and answer session. I'd like to turn the floor back over for any further closing comments to Dr. Jeffreaves.

Jeffrey Graves

Thanks, Kevin. Listen, thanks everyone for joining the Call today. I appreciate the time and we'll look very forward to updating you again next quarter. Have a great day and a great start to this summer.

OPERATOR

Thank you. That does conclude today's teleconference. You may disconnect your line at this time and have a wonderful day. We thank you for your participation today.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved