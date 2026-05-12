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May 12, 2026 9:38 AM 58 min read

Full Transcript: Under Armour Q4 2026 Earnings Call

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) released fourth-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/474632403

Summary

Under Armour reported a 4% decline in fiscal 2026 revenue to $5 billion, with North America down 8%, EMEA up 9%, and APAC down 5%.

The company is undergoing a strategic transformation focused on brand elevation, product innovation, and reducing complexity, including a 25% SKU reduction.

Fiscal 2027 is expected to see revenue stabilization with slightly down forecasts, driven by a low single-digit decline in North America and growth in EMEA and APAC.

Management highlighted a focus on premiumization with new product launches like the UA Bounce Cotton Tee and emphasized intentionality in marketing and product offerings.

Gross margin is expected to expand by 220 to 270 basis points in fiscal 2027, with an adjusted operating income forecast of $140 to $160 million.

The company is investing an additional $30 million in marketing to support product launches and brand activation, aiming for stronger profitability and growth in fiscal 2028.

Operational highlights include a focus on improving the quality of revenue, managing inventory better, and fostering stronger wholesale partnerships.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Lance Alega (Senior Vice President, Finance and Capital Markets)

Kevin Plank (President and CEO)

Reza Telghani (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press star than one on your touch tone phone. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. If at any time your question has been addressed and you would like to withdraw your question, please press star then two and our first question for today will come from jsole with ubs. Please go ahead.

Jay Sole

Great. Thank you so much. Kevin, a question for you. You called for stabilization in fiscal 27 and your outlook calls for another year of revenue contraction. How are you thinking about a return to top line growth?

Reza Telghani (Chief Financial Officer)

Kevin Plank (President and CEO)

Jay Sole

Got it. Sounds great. Thank you so much.

Kevin Plank (President and CEO)

Thank you, Jay.

OPERATOR

The next question will come from Simeon Seigel with Guggenheim. Please go ahead.

Simeon Seigel

Kevin Plank (President and CEO)

Reza Telghani (Chief Financial Officer)

Simeon Seigel

Great. Thanks a lot, guys. Best luck for the year.

Kevin Plank (President and CEO)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question will come from Peter McGoldbrick with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Peter McGoldbrick

Thanks, guys. I was hoping you could give us more clarity in the quality of sales commentary you shared today. Is this an extension of an evergreen process or have you stepped away from new business specifically for the coming year? And if so, can you help us think about how that's embedded in the outlook?

Reza Telghani (Chief Financial Officer)

Kevin Plank (President and CEO)

Peter McGoldbrick

Excellent. And then just a follow up on that on dtc quality of sales improvement, that's been a focus for some time, finally moving in the right direction. Are we now reaching a more normalized promotional environment? And then on a consolidated basis, how should we think of promotions embedded in the gross margin outlook for fiscal 27?

Kevin Plank (President and CEO)

Peter McGoldbrick

Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question will come from Sam Poser with Williams Trading. Please go ahead.

Sam Poser

Thank you for taking my questions. I have a. I have some technical stuff and then, and then I have also I want to first start with.

Kevin Plank (President and CEO)

Reza Telghani (Chief Financial Officer)

Sam Poser

Thanks. And then, I mean Just, just. I mean, then we could assume that your tax rate in the. For probably in the first two quarters will be the highest because of the. I mean, that's just what it sounds like. Based on the way, I think first

Reza Telghani (Chief Financial Officer)

quarter, the way you're guiding, I think that's a fair assumption, but obviously as well. So. Yep.

Sam Poser

All right, thank you very much.

Reza Telghani (Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you, Sam.

OPERATOR

The next question will come from Bob Durbil with btig. Please go ahead.

Bob Durbil

Good morning, Reza. Congratulations and welcome. I guess the question for you is what are your first impressions as you settle in at Under Armour? And then I guess the second question I'd like to ask is just can you guys give some more color on the increased spend in marketing and sort of how your strategy is evolving? There's. Thanks.

Reza Telghani (Chief Financial Officer)

Kevin Plank (President and CEO)

Bob Durbil

Thank you very much, Kevin Rezan.

Reza Telghani (Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you.

Kevin Plank (President and CEO)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question will come from Laurent Vasilescu with BMP Bravis. Please go ahead.

William Dawson

Hi, good morning, this is William Dawson for Laurent. Thanks for taking your question and also congrats Reza on the new role.

Reza Telghani (Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you.

William Dawson

Reza Telghani (Chief Financial Officer)

Kevin Plank (President and CEO)

William Dawson

Thank you very much. Best of luck.

OPERATOR

The next question will come from Paul Luaz with Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Tracy Kogan

Thank you. It's Tracy Kogan filling in for Paul. I was hoping you could tell us what your capex expectations were for this year and free cash flow. And then secondly, I was wondering if you've built any benefit from the World cup into your guidance. Thank you.

Reza Telghani (Chief Financial Officer)

Tracy Kogan

If you've built any benefit from the World cup into your guidance.

Reza Telghani (Chief Financial Officer)

Not anything that's of particular note. Obviously, we have some assets that we plan to activate during the course of the World cup, but there isn't anything that would be a one time that wouldn't be recurring in future years that's outsized.

Kevin Plank (President and CEO)

Tracy Kogan

Great. Thank you.

OPERATOR

And we'll take our last question from Rick Patel with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Rick Patel

Reza Telghani (Chief Financial Officer)

Kevin Plank (President and CEO)

I think it's good coverage. Good coverage. Thank you.

Rick Patel

Thanks very much.

Reza Telghani (Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks, Rick.

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