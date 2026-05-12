Pet Valu Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Pet Valu Holdings (TSX:PET) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Summary
Pet Valu Holdings reported a 3% revenue growth in Q1 2026, aligning with its full-year guidance, driven by increased market share in the Canadian pet retail sector.
The company emphasized strategic initiatives such as network expansion with 8 new stores, enhanced digital capabilities, and the introduction of new programs and products to boost customer engagement.
Management highlighted the impact of inflation and rising fuel costs on consumer behavior, prompting a focus on efficient promotional strategies and cost control to maintain margins.
Pet Valu Holdings aims to open approximately 40 new stores in 2026, with a focus on expanding into rural markets, and foresees an adjusted EBITDA margin of about 21% for the year.
The company's strong financial position, marked by over $180 million in liquidity and active share buybacks, supports ongoing capital returns to shareholders despite current market challenges.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Greg Rameier (Chief Executive Officer)
Linda Drysdale (Chief Financial Officer)
Greg Rameier (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
As a reminder, if you'd like to ask a question at this time, please press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Our first question comes from Irene Nattel with RBC Capital Markets.
Irene Nattel (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)
Thanks and good morning everyone. Thank you for all the commentary. I just want to make sure that we're all understanding so is it a deeper promotional intensity or is it higher promotional penetration that's causing the gross margin pressure?
Greg Rameier (Chief Executive Officer)
Linda Drysdale (Chief Financial Officer)
Greg Rameier (Chief Executive Officer)
Irene? We've seen the macro pressure on the consumer show up in three ways. Higher promotional penetration as we talked about a greater loyalty program adoption and usage and demand for our proprietary brands. So all three of those saw greater activity as we move through the quarter and they're all elements the customer was looking for with the current pressure that they're seeing. That's great, thanks.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Mark Petri with cibc.
Mark Petri (Equity Analyst at CIBC)
Greg Rameier (Chief Executive Officer)
Mark Petri (Equity Analyst at CIBC)
Yeah, understood. Fair enough. Okay, that's helpful. Thank you. And then just on refranchising, I'm just curious if you could update us on your expectations for 2026 and then the visibility that you have to that as you stand today.
Greg Rameier (Chief Executive Officer)
Mark Petri (Equity Analyst at CIBC)
Okay, appreciate that. I'll pass the line. All the best.
Greg Rameier (Chief Executive Officer)
Okay, thank you, Mark.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Martin Landry with Stifel
Martin Landry (Equity Analyst at Stifel)
Good morning, guys. I was wondering, with the industry slowing down right now, how does that impact the payback period of your new stores and I was wondering if you can touch a little bit on the health of your franchisees right now.
Greg Rameier (Chief Executive Officer)
Martin Landry (Equity Analyst at Stifel)
Okay and in your prepared remark, Greg, you mentioned that you've been gaining share. Can you tell us what's your assessment of the industry performance in Q1?
Greg Rameier (Chief Executive Officer)
Martin Landry (Equity Analyst at Stifel)
Okay, thank you for all the color and best of luck.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Vishal Sridhar with National Bank.
Vishal Sridhar (Equity Analyst at National Bank)
Hi, thanks for taking my questions. Just on the E Commerce, are you able to provide us with more discrete indications of how it's performing by channel the growth like be it your click and collector in store offerings versus third party and what the profit impact is on the P and L and is that something that you anticipated to grow at the rates that it's growing at? And I'll just stop there. I'll follow up later.
Greg Rameier (Chief Executive Officer)
Vishal Sridhar (Equity Analyst at National Bank)
Greg Rameier (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Our Next question is from Chris Lee with Desjardins.
Chris Lee (Equity Analyst at Desjardins)
Good morning everyone. Greg, within your fast growth in the quarter, can you share with us how much of that was deflation or inflation versus unit volume?
Greg Rameier (Chief Executive Officer)
Chris Lee (Equity Analyst at Desjardins)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Michael Glenn with Raymond James.
Michael Glenn (Equity Analyst at Raymond James)
Hey, good morning. Just on
Greg Rameier (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
As a reminder, if you'd like to ask a question at this time, please press star11 on your touchtone phone. Our next question comes from Cheryl Zhang with PD Cowan.
Cheryl Zhang
Hey, good morning, Greg, Linda and James. This is Cheryl on for Michael. Thanks for taking our questions. So first, just wanted to follow up on the higher promotional penetration. Is that coming from more items being on promotions, consumers switching between brands and productiers or something else?
Greg Rameier (Chief Executive Officer)
Cheryl Zhang
Okay, got it. And then just wanted to touch on the performance between categories. How did the consumables, hardlines and culinary the different categories trend in Q1?
Greg Rameier (Chief Executive Officer)
Cheryl Zhang
Okay, that's very helpful. Thank you Ulrikyu.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Adrian Yee with Barclays.
Mike Buon for Adrian Yee
Greg Rameier (Chief Executive Officer)
Mike Buon for Adrian Yee
Great. Yeah, that was actually part of the follow up I had. I was going to ask are you seeing any signs of traffic improvement quarter date or is the growth really going to rely on the ticket size of the new stores?
Greg Rameier (Chief Executive Officer)
Mike Buon for Adrian Yee
Great. Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
That concludes today's question and answer session. I'd like to turn the call over to Greg Ringier for closing remarks.
Greg Rameier (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you all for your questions and we look forward to talking to you as we finish up Q2. Have a great day.
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