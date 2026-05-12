Greystone Housing Impact Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Tuesday, Greystone Housing Impact (NYSE:GHI) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=6DUNvqLB
Summary
Greystone Housing Impact reported a net income of $1.3 million for Q1 2026, with cash available for distribution of $3.1 million.
The company is repositioning its investment portfolio to focus on tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds, aiming for more stable, tax-advantaged earnings.
Management highlighted strong liquidity, with $20.6 million in cash and $40 million available on secured lines of credit.
The company owns 80 mortgage revenue bonds and four governmental issuer loans, with the majority of its debt investments in mortgage revenue bonds.
Greystone Housing Impact is managing 10 market rate multifamily joint venture equity investments, with some nearing stabilization and others still in lease-up phase.
The company expects to redeploy capital from JV equity investment sales into high-quality tax-exempt investments, enhancing long-term recurring earnings.
Management noted potential gains on deed-in-lieu foreclosures in South Carolina, with plans to enhance property values through direct management.
Interest rate sensitivity analysis indicates the company's net interest income is largely hedged against rate fluctuations.
The company's book value per unit as of March 31 was $11.30, with a market price significantly below this value, indicating potential undervaluation.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Jesse Curry (Chief Financial Officer)
Ken Rogozynski (Chief Executive Officer)
Jesse Corey (Chief Financial Officer)
Ken Rogozynski (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Jason Weaver
Hey good morning guys. Thanks for taking my question. First. I wanted to ask about the nine or 10 properties that have completed construction as of now. How many of those are at or nearing stabilized occupancy? And what do you think an ideal sort of monetization timeline would be? Would that stretch into mid 2027 or is that mostly in 2026?
Ken Rogozynski (Chief Executive Officer)
Jason Weaver
All right, thank you for that. And then on the South Carolina properties you took back, what can you tell me regarding the financing there? Non recourse structure and or covenant exposure?
Jesse Corey (Chief Financial Officer)
Ken Rogozynski (Chief Executive Officer)
And Jason, I would note that the, the former tender option bond trust financing that funded the MRBs associated with these four properties was full recourse to us as well. So from that exposure perspective, the replacement bank financing has not sort of increased our potential exposure associated with these assets.
Jason Weaver
Got it. Thank you for the color, guys.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next questions come from the line of Chris Muller with Citizens jmp. Please proceed with your questions.
Chris Muller
Hey guys, thanks for taking the questions. So nice to see the $2.2 million gain on the deed in lieu of foreclosure, I guess. Do you guys expect much in terms of capex on these properties and are they currently profitable or will they be a drag on earnings in the near term?
Ken Rogozynski (Chief Executive Officer)
Chris Muller
That's great to hear. And I guess last quarter you guys said that about half of the JV losses were depreciation expenses. And I think I heard Jesse say 1.9 million was depreciation this quarter. Is that a good run rate for us to model until properties start getting sold?
Jesse Corey (Chief Financial Officer)
Chris Muller
That makes a lot of sense. And I just, I think I just missed what you guys said book value was if I could squeeze that Last one in.
Jesse Corey (Chief Financial Officer)
$11.30 per unit.
Chris Muller
All right, thank you very much and thanks for taking the questions.
OPERATOR
Thank you. As a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. We have reached the end of our question and answer session. I would now like to hand the call back over to Ken Rokozynski for closing comments.
Ken Rogozynski (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you very much for your participation today. We look forward to speaking with everyone again next quarter.
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