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May 12, 2026 9:34 AM 45 min read

Ralliant Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=K5CXgOtz

Summary

Ralliant's Q1 2026 results exceeded guidance, prompting an increase in the full-year outlook with revenue expected between $2.185 billion and $2.245 billion.

The company's defense backlog surpassed $1 billion, and a productivity program aims for $50-$60 million in annualized savings by 2028.

Q1 revenue rose 11% year-over-year to $535 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.6% and adjusted EPS of $0.57.

North America drove 16% organic revenue growth, while Western Europe and the rest of the world saw slight declines due to macroeconomic uncertainties.

The board increased the share repurchase authorization to $500 million, with plans for a $100 million accelerated share repurchase in Q2 2026.

Full Transcript

Donna (Conference Facilitator)

Nathan McCuran (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Tammy Newcomb (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Neal Reynolds (Chief Financial Officer)

Tammy Newcomb (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

Julian Mitchell (Equity Analyst at Barclays)

Tammy Newcomb (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Neal Reynolds (Chief Financial Officer)

Tammy Newcomb (President and Chief Executive Officer)

And just to close out on semi. That was the second part of your question, Julian. Underlying strength in semi across a broad set of customers. We're still lapping a large customer deal from last year. We've got another quarter of that, but the underlying strength is strong.

Julian Mitchell (Equity Analyst at Barclays)

Tammy Newcomb (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Julian, as you think about margin performance, it's the formula would be revenue growth. We do have some headwinds in mix as well as the execution of our enterprise productivity program to drive some cost optimization there. It's those three factors that's great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is coming from Chris Snyder of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Chris Snyder (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)

Tammy Newcomb (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Neal Reynolds (Chief Financial Officer)

Operator

Thank you. The next question is coming from Dean Dray of RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Kenny Simon

Hi, this is Kenny Simon for Dean today. Congrats on the strong quarter. I think AMD really stood out to us and utility as well. Can you just help us visualize or understand the applications that this defense sensors go into? And on the utility side specifically, how much is this business tied to the transformers sensor business? How long and then how long the back version would be helpful for us?

Tammy Newcomb (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Kenny Simon

Operator

Thank you. The next question is coming from Kevin Wilson of Truist Securities. Please go ahead.

Kevin Wilson

Tammy Newcomb (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Neal Reynolds (Chief Financial Officer)

Tammy Newcomb (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yes, you outlined that correctly. The raise in 2026 is an increase in test and measurement for our 26 guide. Think more to the high single digit for this year and defense and space in the double digit. And the way the backlog is, is building. We see that double digit going forward for defense and space, but that is, that is what drove the race.

Kevin Wilson

Makes sense. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is coming from Piyush Abbasi of Citi. Please go ahead.

Piyush Abbasi

Tammy Newcomb (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Piyush Abbasi

Tammy Newcomb (President and Chief Executive Officer)

I'll give the I'll give the context that we shared at investor day. Rallying Overall Low to Mid 20s Type Adjusted EBITDA margins. Think of test and measurement in the mid to high teens adjusted EBITDA margins and the sensors and safety systems segment in the mid to high 20s type range.

Neal Reynolds (Chief Financial Officer)

Operator

Thank you. The next question is coming from Ian Zafrino of Oppenheimer. Please go ahead.

Ian Zafrino

Hi. Thank you very much. On the TNM side, can you maybe give us a little color from a geographic basis? Maybe North America versus China versus Western Europe. And then in semis, what have you done? Lapping the large customer order from last year and how should that grow? Thanks.

Tammy Newcomb (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Neal Reynolds (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah. And just on the, on the semi timing, we think you'll probably see a little bit of headwind on the overall headline number for semis for us, maybe over the next couple of quarters, I think we'd be fully lapped by Q4. Okay.

Ian Zafrino

You know, and then on the sensor of safety, you know, when we look at utilities, when does that sort of start to inflect higher there, you know, and how do we think about orders and then orders translating into growth in that, that area? Thanks.

Tammy Newcomb (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Utilities have been a strength for us multi quarter, even multi year strength. What you saw this quarter was just a difference between our orders which continued to be strong and robust and some timing on shipments for us so that we expect that to be a 1/4 lumpiness and return as we move forward. Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Joseph Giordano of TD Cowan. Please go ahead.

Chris

Hi, good morning, this is Chris on for Joe. Are you able to give us any more color on the timing and the conversion cadence of the 1 billion space and defense backlog and how you expect that to ramp relative to the current defense revenue profile?

Tammy Newcomb (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Chris

And you alluded to this a little bit earlier, but could you update us on your recent product launches and test and measurement and what end markets and applications you're prioritizing and where you're seeing early adoptions and wins with new products?

Tammy Newcomb (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Chris

Thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Scott Graham of Seaport Research Partners. Please go ahead.

Scott Graham

Hey, good morning. Congratulations on the quarter. I wanted to ask about tariffs. You have a notation in here that you'd expect to offset them. I was wondering if you could give us sort of what that number, the cost number looks like right now. And when you say you can offset, is that just purely price or do you need some productivity help to offset?

Tammy Newcomb (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Neal Reynolds (Chief Financial Officer)

Tammy Newcomb (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Scott Graham

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. This brings us to the end of the question and answer session. I would like to turn the floor back over to Ms. Newcombe for closing comments.

Tammy Newcomb (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Well, thank you for joining us today. We appreciate all of your support and we will continue to execute against our profitable growth strategy to drive both revenue and margin expansion. Thank you.

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