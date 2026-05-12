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May 12, 2026 9:33 AM 27 min read

ACCESS Newswire Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

ACCESS Newswire (AMEX:ACCS) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2667/53957

Summary

ACCESS Newswire reported Q1 2026 revenues of $5.3 million, a decline of $472,000 sequentially and $149,000 year-over-year, with a focus on improving top-line growth through customer acquisition.

Customer retention improved significantly to 92% from the high 80s in 2025, attributed to enhanced customer experience and new product launches.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) per subscriber increased for seven of the last eight quarters, supported by new product tiers and social monitoring, which saw a 20% ARR lift.

Operating expenses were reduced by $580,000 sequentially and $281,000 year-over-year, reflecting strong cost management, while subscription revenues reached 60% of total revenue.

The company introduced several new products, including social monitoring and MCP analytics, aiming to drive retention and upsell, with significant early customer engagement.

Future guidance focuses on revenue growth via product commercialization, strategic partnerships (e.g., Hootsuite), and increased customer subscriptions.

Management emphasized the importance of maintaining cost discipline while continuing to innovate and expand the subscription business model.

Full Transcript

Layla Calantari (Product Manager)

Brian Balberni (Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Steve Nair (Chief Financial Officer)

Brian Balberni (Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Lou Horton

What are you most excited about here in 2026 with the product suite?

Brian Balberni (Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Lou Horton

the social monitoring platform, you had a 20% lift in ARR, I guess. How do you balance trying to acquire net New Customers vs Cross Seller Upsell opportunities.

Brian Balberni (Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, these guys and gals work hard. Right. We, you know, we may have what, what appears to be a high sga.

Jacob Stefan

Brian Balberni (Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Jacob Stefan

Got it. Understood. Maybe just next one for me, you guys had an interesting kind of number in your deck here.

Brian Balberni (Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Jacob Stefan

Okay. Yeah, no, that's helpful. And last one for me, wondering if you could give an update on the press release. The volume competition. Where do you guys stand today? Yeah, we saw Steve and I both talked about seasonality, headwinds a little bit. We're seeing volume across the market come down. Right.

Brian Balberni (Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Jacob Stefan

Okay, got it. I appreciate all the color.

Unknown

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